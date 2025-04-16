Scottie Scheffler hilariously compares the 'adrenaline rush' from 'getting arrested' to winning events

Scottie Scheffler talked about the mental toll of competitive golf after competing at the Masters. He hilariously compared the high tournament pressure to getting arrested. The World No.1 will compete this week at the 2025 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Scheffler was in contention from the first round to the final at Augusta. He finished fourth at the tournament with a score of 8-under. In the pre-tournament press conference at Harbour Town on Tuesday, April 15, Scheffler said that close calls in contention pale compared to the adrenaline of actually winning. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"And on Sunday, yeah, I was in the tournament. It takes a little bit out of you, but I think the adrenaline you get from actually winning the tournament is a lot different than getting close."

The 28-year-old recalled standing on the 18th fairway when he was at 8-under and Justin Rose at 10-under. Scheffler said that before Rose made his putt, he thought he would go for the pin and try to hole the shot.

"And then he makes it and you're like, okay, well, the tournament's over. I lost. And you're kind of sitting there and I'm like, didn't win, yeah, lost, whatever."

Scottie Scheffler said that after Rose's birdie, he looked at his caddie, Teddy (Ted Scott), and changed his plan to aim for the middle of the green. Teddy agreed and suggested playing it safe and wrapping things up. He compared chasing a win with his off-the-cuff analogy, saying:

"And if I, like, for instance, if Rosie misses that putt and I hole it, huge adrenaline rush and it takes something out of you, you know, kind of like the adrenaline rush you get from getting arrested like that, that takes something out of you."

Scottie Scheffler won the 2024 Masters but failed to defend his title this year. He took home $1,008,000 from a prize purse of $21 million.

Scottie Scheffler won the 2024 RBC Heritage by three strokes over Sahith Theegala. In the pre-tournament press conference on Tuesday, he was asked what it's like to defend his title.

"It's fun being back here in Hilton Head. We have special memories here from last year's tournament. It's good to be back in town. Like I said, the food's really good. It feels like a really easy week for us coming off of Augusta," he replied (via ASAP Sports)

He added that the tournament week is "simple" with easy access to the course. Talking about last year's win, he said he came to the tournament "pretty tired" after winning at Augusta. Scheffler explained that he did a good job "managing" fatigue last year, which helped his performance.

