Scottie Scheffler hints unexpected statement about his schedule and load management

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM, Scottie Scheffler gave an update regarding his approach to managing his tournament schedule and physical health. The No. 1 ranked player in the world underwent surgery after suffering a freakish accident at his home. But the damage wasn’t long-term and now he is back on the golf course.

Despite having fully recovered from the injury, Scheffler is being extra careful and has hinted that he may not be playing next week in the Phoenix Open starting from February 6 at TPC Scottsdale – Stadium Course. Talking to reporters at Pebble Beach, Scheffler explained:

"That's kind of how I approached last week. When I started hitting balls again, my goal last week was to really push myself at home to where once I got back out here, I wasn't going to be worried at all.

"I think if I was going to be more slow ramping up, then I would have maybe skipped this week and not next week. My goals was to come out knowing that I couldn't do any more damage to my hand, couldn't make it worse and the soreness wasn't going to be bugging me.

"I wanted to really push myself at home hitting a lot of balls, kind of really hammering -- I don't know how you describe it, but doing a lot at home to check and make sure I wasn't going to have a flareup so I could come out here comfortably and practice and play the way I normally do."

Regarding his performance at the A&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Scottie Scheffler thinks that he feels good and has a really good understanding of where the club is in his swing. Although he is accepting that he has played some errant shots, for most of his outing he has felt good.

Scottie Scheffler remembers his freakish accident

Last month, Scottie Scheffler underwent surgery after a broken stem of a wine glass stabbed him in the hand. Scheffler was attempting to roll out and shape the pasta dough with the wine glass. While explaining that entire incident, Scheffler said:

PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - First Round - Source: Imagn

"I had my hand on top of it and it broke, which, side note, I’ve heard nothing but horror stories since this happened about wine glasses, so be careful," Scheffler said via The Athletic.

Scottie Scheffler missed two PGA outings at the Sentry in Maui and American Express in Palm Springs that began the 2025 season. Scheffler had a great 2024 before the injury struck him. He got seven PGA Tours wins, which is the most since Tiger Woods achieved the same feat in the 2007 season.

Rickie Fowler, Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, Sahith Theegala, and Hideki Matsuyama will be among the golfers playing at the Phoenix Open. This tournament is known for its iconic hole, the 16th hole Coliseum.

