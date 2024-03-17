Scottie Scheffler holes in an incredible Eagle to cut the lead at the top of The Players Championship leaderboard

The 50th edition of the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass has witnessed some remarkable shots, with one standout moment being Scottie Scheffler’s spectacular 92-yard eagle on the par-4 4th hole.

Scheffler hit an eagle on the last day of the tournament. His outstanding play propelled him to the forefront of the leaderboard, where he's joined by competitors such as Xander Schauffele and Wyndham Clark, who are providing stiff competition for the 27-year-old golfer.

The PGA Tour took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared:

“SCHEFFFFF!”

Reigning champion Scottie Scheffler kicked off his fourth and concluding round from Tee 1 alongside Nate Lashley at 1:10 pm. He earned an early eagle on the 4th hole followed by a birdie on the 5th.

Scheffler also displayed solid form from the outset of The Players Championship, securing six birdies and a single bogey to conclude the first round at 5 under par. He continued to perform strongly in his second round, achieving five birdies and two bogeys, ending the round at 3 under par.

The World No. 1’s performance in the third round was also commendable as he secured five birdies and one bogey to conclude the round at 4 under par.

Scottie Scheffler is aiming to become the first player to defend The Players Championship title

The Players Championship has historically never witnessed a player achieving back-to-back victories. Nevertheless, Scheffler is determined to become the first player to achieve this feat, as evidenced by his remarkable performance.

Last year in 2023, the seven-time PGA Tour champion secured a victory by defeating Tyrell Hatton by a commanding five-stroke margin. Currently, his performance has accumulated a total of 17 under par thus far, with the play still in progress.

Scheffler also mentioned how the golf course has not seen many repetitive players over the years. He said (via Golfnews UK):

“I just think it’s a golf course where you don’t see a lot of repeat winners in general. There’s not a guy that you have seen win on this golf course a bunch.”

It is important to note that only a select few golfers have won multiple times in the tournament. When the event wasn’t officially held at TPC Sawgrass, Jack Nicklaus emerged victorious three times, claiming wins in 1974, 1976 and 1978.

Subsequently, Fred Couples secured victory twice, first in 1984 and then again in 1996. The 82-time PGA Tour champion Tiger Woods, among others, has also clinched victory twice at the event, triumphing in 2001 and 2013.