"Scottie Scheffler is incredible” – Fans erupt as World No. 1 storms into PGA Championship 2025 lead

On Saturday, March 16, Scottie Scheffler shot a low 6-under 65 to seize the solo lead at the PGA Championship 2025. Following the third round, he took a three-stroke lead over Alex Noren.

Ad

The World No. 1 golfer entered the third day at Quail Hollow Club with a three-stroke deficit. He started the day with a bogey but followed it up with three birdies on the front nine. On the back nine, he picked up four birdies and an eagle against two bogeys.

Scottie Scheffler was 1-under with five holes to go, but then made an eagle, birdie, par, birdie, and birdie to go 6-under for the day.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans online lauded Scottie Scheffler for his incredible recovery on the final five holes.

Here's a look at some reactions:

"That’s why he is Scottie, he doesn’t crumble under pressure," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"It's a wrap, Scottie is incredible," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"65 with 3 bogeys," another fan commented.

"The others calling in a favor to Officer Bryan Gillis?" this fan joked.

"Does he have a driver? Car not club," another fan wrote.

"Go Bryson DeChambeau, you can do it 🦾" this fan remarked.

When will Scottie Scheffler begin round 4 of the PGA Championship 2025?

Scottie Scheffler will tee off on Sunday, May 18, at 2:40 pm ET for the final round of the PGA Championship 2025. He is paired alongside Alex Noren, who is looking for his first major title.

Ad

Here's a look at the complete tee time details for the PGA Championship 2025, Round 4:

8:10 am: Chris Kirk, Sergio Garcia

8:20 am: Bud Cauley, Byeong Hun An

8:30 am: Brian Campbell, Elvis Smylie

8:40 am: Austin Eckroat, Brian Harman

8:50 am: Tom Kim, Michael Kim

9:00 am: Nicolai Hojgaard, Stephan Jaeger

9:10 am: Justin Lower, Kevin Yu

9:20 am: Daniel Berger, Rasmus Hojgaard

9:30 am: Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa

9:40 am: Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns

9:50 am: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Rory McIlroy

10:10 am: Rickard Bland, Sam Stevens

10:20 am: Tom McKibbin, Corey Conners

10:30 am: Luke Donald, Thorbjorn Olesen

10:40 am: Marco Penge, Beau Hossler

10:50 am: Max Homa, Wyndham Clark

11:00 am: Harris English, Aaron Rai

11:10 am: Eric Cole, Nico Echavarria

11:20 am: Rafael Campos, Cameron Young

11:30 am: Michael Thorbjornsen, Tyrrell Hatton

11:40 am: Harry Hall, Taylor Moore

11:50 am: Joaquin Niemann, Viktor Hovland

12:10 pm: Robert MacIntyre, David Puig

12:20 pm: J.J. Spaun, Alex Smalley

12:30 pm: Taylor Pendrith, Maverick McNealy

12:40 pm: Ben Griffin, Ryo Hisatsune

12:50 pm: Ryan Fox, Max Greyserman

1:00 pm: Denny McCarthy, Ryan Gerard

1:10 pm: Lucas Glover, Cam Davis

1:20 pm: Joe Highsmith, Garrick Higgo

1:30 pm: Matt Wallace, Adam Scott

1:40 pm: Matthieu Pavon, Matt Fitzpatrick

2:00 pm: Tony Finau, Bryson DeChambeau

2:10 pm: Jhonattan Vegas, Keegan Bradley

2:20 pm: Jon Rahm, Si Woo Kim

2:30 pm: Davis Riley, J.T. Poston

2:40 pm: Scottie Scheffler, Alex Noren

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More