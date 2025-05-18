"Scottie Scheffler is incredible” – Fans erupt as World No. 1 storms into PGA Championship 2025 lead

On Saturday, March 16, Scottie Scheffler shot a low 6-under 65 to seize the solo lead at the PGA Championship 2025. Following the third round, he took a three-stroke lead over Alex Noren.
The World No. 1 golfer entered the third day at Quail Hollow Club with a three-stroke deficit. He started the day with a bogey but followed it up with three birdies on the front nine. On the back nine, he picked up four birdies and an eagle against two bogeys.
Scottie Scheffler was 1-under with five holes to go, but then made an eagle, birdie, par, birdie, and birdie to go 6-under for the day.
Fans online lauded Scottie Scheffler for his incredible recovery on the final five holes.
Here's a look at some reactions:
"That’s why he is Scottie, he doesn’t crumble under pressure," one fan wrote.
"It's a wrap, Scottie is incredible," another fan wrote.
"65 with 3 bogeys," another fan commented.
"The others calling in a favor to Officer Bryan Gillis?" this fan joked.
"Does he have a driver? Car not club," another fan wrote.
"Go Bryson DeChambeau, you can do it 🦾" this fan remarked.
When will Scottie Scheffler begin round 4 of the PGA Championship 2025?
Scottie Scheffler will tee off on Sunday, May 18, at 2:40 pm ET for the final round of the PGA Championship 2025. He is paired alongside Alex Noren, who is looking for his first major title.
Here's a look at the complete tee time details for the PGA Championship 2025, Round 4:
- 8:10 am: Chris Kirk, Sergio Garcia
- 8:20 am: Bud Cauley, Byeong Hun An
- 8:30 am: Brian Campbell, Elvis Smylie
- 8:40 am: Austin Eckroat, Brian Harman
- 8:50 am: Tom Kim, Michael Kim
- 9:00 am: Nicolai Hojgaard, Stephan Jaeger
- 9:10 am: Justin Lower, Kevin Yu
- 9:20 am: Daniel Berger, Rasmus Hojgaard
- 9:30 am: Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa
- 9:40 am: Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns
- 9:50 am: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Rory McIlroy
- 10:10 am: Rickard Bland, Sam Stevens
- 10:20 am: Tom McKibbin, Corey Conners
- 10:30 am: Luke Donald, Thorbjorn Olesen
- 10:40 am: Marco Penge, Beau Hossler
- 10:50 am: Max Homa, Wyndham Clark
- 11:00 am: Harris English, Aaron Rai
- 11:10 am: Eric Cole, Nico Echavarria
- 11:20 am: Rafael Campos, Cameron Young
- 11:30 am: Michael Thorbjornsen, Tyrrell Hatton
- 11:40 am: Harry Hall, Taylor Moore
- 11:50 am: Joaquin Niemann, Viktor Hovland
- 12:10 pm: Robert MacIntyre, David Puig
- 12:20 pm: J.J. Spaun, Alex Smalley
- 12:30 pm: Taylor Pendrith, Maverick McNealy
- 12:40 pm: Ben Griffin, Ryo Hisatsune
- 12:50 pm: Ryan Fox, Max Greyserman
- 1:00 pm: Denny McCarthy, Ryan Gerard
- 1:10 pm: Lucas Glover, Cam Davis
- 1:20 pm: Joe Highsmith, Garrick Higgo
- 1:30 pm: Matt Wallace, Adam Scott
- 1:40 pm: Matthieu Pavon, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 2:00 pm: Tony Finau, Bryson DeChambeau
- 2:10 pm: Jhonattan Vegas, Keegan Bradley
- 2:20 pm: Jon Rahm, Si Woo Kim
- 2:30 pm: Davis Riley, J.T. Poston
- 2:40 pm: Scottie Scheffler, Alex Noren