  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Scottie Scheffler
  • "Scottie Scheffler is incredible” – Fans erupt as World No. 1 storms into PGA Championship 2025 lead

"Scottie Scheffler is incredible” – Fans erupt as World No. 1 storms into PGA Championship 2025 lead

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified May 18, 2025 03:42 GMT
Scottie Scheffler at the PGA Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty, x@jason_myer64553, x@_LFGolf) )
Scottie Scheffler at the PGA Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty, x@jason_myer64553, x@_LFGolf) )

On Saturday, March 16, Scottie Scheffler shot a low 6-under 65 to seize the solo lead at the PGA Championship 2025. Following the third round, he took a three-stroke lead over Alex Noren.

Ad

The World No. 1 golfer entered the third day at Quail Hollow Club with a three-stroke deficit. He started the day with a bogey but followed it up with three birdies on the front nine. On the back nine, he picked up four birdies and an eagle against two bogeys.

Scottie Scheffler was 1-under with five holes to go, but then made an eagle, birdie, par, birdie, and birdie to go 6-under for the day.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Fans online lauded Scottie Scheffler for his incredible recovery on the final five holes.

Here's a look at some reactions:

"That’s why he is Scottie, he doesn’t crumble under pressure," one fan wrote.
Ad
"It's a wrap, Scottie is incredible," another fan wrote.
Ad
"65 with 3 bogeys," another fan commented.
"The others calling in a favor to Officer Bryan Gillis?" this fan joked.
"Does he have a driver? Car not club," another fan wrote.
"Go Bryson DeChambeau, you can do it 🦾" this fan remarked.

When will Scottie Scheffler begin round 4 of the PGA Championship 2025?

Scottie Scheffler will tee off on Sunday, May 18, at 2:40 pm ET for the final round of the PGA Championship 2025. He is paired alongside Alex Noren, who is looking for his first major title.

Ad

Here's a look at the complete tee time details for the PGA Championship 2025, Round 4:

  • 8:10 am: Chris Kirk, Sergio Garcia
  • 8:20 am: Bud Cauley, Byeong Hun An
  • 8:30 am: Brian Campbell, Elvis Smylie
  • 8:40 am: Austin Eckroat, Brian Harman
  • 8:50 am: Tom Kim, Michael Kim
  • 9:00 am: Nicolai Hojgaard, Stephan Jaeger
  • 9:10 am: Justin Lower, Kevin Yu
  • 9:20 am: Daniel Berger, Rasmus Hojgaard
  • 9:30 am: Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa
  • 9:40 am: Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns
  • 9:50 am: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Rory McIlroy
  • 10:10 am: Rickard Bland, Sam Stevens
  • 10:20 am: Tom McKibbin, Corey Conners
  • 10:30 am: Luke Donald, Thorbjorn Olesen
  • 10:40 am: Marco Penge, Beau Hossler
  • 10:50 am: Max Homa, Wyndham Clark
  • 11:00 am: Harris English, Aaron Rai
  • 11:10 am: Eric Cole, Nico Echavarria
  • 11:20 am: Rafael Campos, Cameron Young
  • 11:30 am: Michael Thorbjornsen, Tyrrell Hatton
  • 11:40 am: Harry Hall, Taylor Moore
  • 11:50 am: Joaquin Niemann, Viktor Hovland
  • 12:10 pm: Robert MacIntyre, David Puig
  • 12:20 pm: J.J. Spaun, Alex Smalley
  • 12:30 pm: Taylor Pendrith, Maverick McNealy
  • 12:40 pm: Ben Griffin, Ryo Hisatsune
  • 12:50 pm: Ryan Fox, Max Greyserman
  • 1:00 pm: Denny McCarthy, Ryan Gerard
  • 1:10 pm: Lucas Glover, Cam Davis
  • 1:20 pm: Joe Highsmith, Garrick Higgo
  • 1:30 pm: Matt Wallace, Adam Scott
  • 1:40 pm: Matthieu Pavon, Matt Fitzpatrick
  • 2:00 pm: Tony Finau, Bryson DeChambeau
  • 2:10 pm: Jhonattan Vegas, Keegan Bradley
  • 2:20 pm: Jon Rahm, Si Woo Kim
  • 2:30 pm: Davis Riley, J.T. Poston
  • 2:40 pm: Scottie Scheffler, Alex Noren
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications