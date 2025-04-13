Scottie Scheffler isn’t intimidated by Rory McIlroy’s place on the Masters leaderboard

Scottie Scheffler came into the Masters 2025 as a favorite. However, the reigning champion’s form this weekend seemed a bit off as he failed to break into the top-five ahead of Sunday’s finale. At the end of Round 3, the World No.1 golfer scored even-par 72 and settled five under par. He sat 12 shots off leader Rory McIlroy.

Unlike Scheffler, the Northern Irishman seemed in command of his game over the weekend. The World No.2 player carded a six-under 66, featuring two eagles, to take a two-stroke lead over LIV Golf rival Bryson DeChambeau. Following the round, fans came out to laud the four-time major champion’s game as he attempts to complete his career Grand Slam at Augusta. Scheffler also applauded his PGA Tour rival but stated that he wasn’t intimidated by the latter’s position.

Replying to a media query about McIlroy’s position after Masters Round 3’s play, Scheffler admitted he ‘pays attention’ to the latter’s scores but wasn’t focused on it. He stated that he couldn’t “control what other people are doing” and added he “doesn't matter who's on top of the leaderboard.”

Scottie Scheffler told press on Saturday, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“I think you always notice what's on the leaderboard, but for instance, Rory (McIlroy) got off to a great start, but I just told myself we're 39, 40 holes into this golf tournament. It's not nearly over. I can't control what anybody else is doing out there. I'll pay attention, but it's not going to change how I play the golf course ultimately…

I think what's most important for me out there is I'm trying to battle the golf course. I'm playing against myself and the golf course out there. I can't control what other people are doing… It doesn't matter to me who's on top of the leaderboard. I try to shoot the lowest score that I can shoot on a given day, and today apparently that was only even par.”

Rory McIlroy to contest Bryson DeChambeau in Masters finale

Scottie Scheffler’s comments came as Rory McIlroy inched closer to finally winning his maiden Masters title. The Northern Irishman’s commanding performance on Saturday saw him take the top post on the star-stacked leaderboard with a score of 12 under after 54 holes. Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau narrowly closed the gap with three birdies in his final four holes. He also impressed with a 50-foot putt from the fringe of the 18th green.

For the unversed, DeChambeau and McIlroy faced off at last year's US Open. The two major champions forced a playoff. However, the PGA Tour star settled for second prize in the dramatic face off as his LIV rival emerged victorious. The exchange even stirred up a controversy as the former opted against staying back after the playoff and left the venue without interviews.

It is pertinent to note that McIlroy won his last major championship in 2014 and has been on a winless drought since. He won a US Open title, The Open and two US PGA Championships, but is yet to win the coveted Masters' Green Jacket at Augusta.

It is also noteworthy that a 21-year-old McIlroy came close to clinching the Masters title in 2011. However, he blew a four-shot lead on the final day and finished a forgettable T15. It’ll be interesting to see if he holds his nerves this Sunday.

