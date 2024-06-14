Scottie Scheffler is at risk of missing the cut at the 2024 US Open. He is currently at +5, while according to data golf, there is a 52% chance of the cutline being +4. His double bogey on the 5th hole has pushed him below the probable cutline.

Even though he carded a couple of bogeys on the back nine from where he teed off, Scheffler was inside the cut line for most of the round. However, the double bogey on the 5th hole worsened things for the 2024 Masters Champion.

Despite being in the fairway, Scottie Scheffler's second shot on the par 5, 5th hole got his ball into the native zone around the green with sand. Hence, he had a tough lie to deal with for his 3rd shot. Scheffler tried to chip it on the green, but unfortunately, it rolled back to him.

Scheffler's next stroke went over the green as he tried to land the ball slightly ahead so it wouldn't roll back. However, he eventually managed to reach the green in 5 and completed a two-putt double bogey to drop below +5.

When was the last time Scottie Scheffler missed the cut?

The World No.1 Scottie Scheffler has had a dream run as he has registered five wins in 13 events in 2024 with 12 top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour. Similarly, in 2023, he registered two wins in 23 events with 17 top-10 finishes.

Interestingly, in both these years, Scheffler has not missed a single cut. He has made the cut in each tournament that he has competed in 2023 and 2024.

The last time Scottie Scheffler missed the cut was 672 days before, at the 2022 FedEx St.Jude Championship. However, after his double bogey at the 5th hole, the World No.1 golfer is outside the projected cut line.

The World No.1, Scottie Scheffler, has not missed a cut in professional golf for over 2 years

Scheffler had a decent start to his first round of the 2024 US Open, as he carded +1 yesterday. He carded 2 birdies and three bogeys to remain in the middle half of the leaderboard on a day where only 14 golfers remained under par.

However, he couldn't build on that score in the second round as he struggled to get his game together, especially around the greens. He struggled a lot on the Par-3s and Par-5s, as all his bogeys and double bogeys came on these holes.

Hence, it will be interesting to see if the projected cuts drop to +5, as this will assist Scheffler in continuing his incredible run of not missing the cut for over 2 years.

