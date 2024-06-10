Scottie Scheffler joined by his wife Meredith and newborn son to witness his Memorial success at Muirfield Village

On Sunday, June 9, Scottie Scheffler won the Memorial Tournament, beating Collin Morikawa by one stroke. His wife, Meredith, and one-month-old son, Bennett, were also present at Muirfield Village to witness the historic moment.

Scottie Scheffler was at 10-under after 54 holes at Muirfield Village but ended up at 8-under after firing a 2-over 74 in the final round. However, it was enough to beat Morikawa, who could only reach 7-under with a final-round 71.

After making a winning putt on the eighteenth, Scheffler took a victory walk and thanked all the fans. Following this, he was greeted by his wife and son, who were waiting to meet the World No. 1 golfer outside the ropes.

Trending

Meredith then handed Bennett to Scheffler, stating that he was so proud of his dad.

"You want to say hi? That’s your daddy," she told Bennett. He’s so proud of you, right."

Scheffler then embraced his wife and kid in what was a touching moment. Here's the heartwarming video:

Expand Tweet

The Memorial Tournament was Scheffler's 11th win on the PGA Tour, but the first since the birth of his son Bennett. For the uninitiated, he and Meredith became parents on May 8.

"My priorities will change here very soon," he was quoted as saying via USA Today. "My son or daughter will now be the main priority, along with my wife, so golf will now be probably fourth in line."

During Meredith's pregnancy, Scottie Scheffler had always maintained that he would prioritize his wife over any tournament. He had also said that he wouldn't think twice before leaving midway in case his wife needed him.

"She is my biggest supporter" Scottie Scheffler praises his wife Meredith following the Memorial triumph

Scottie Scheffler praised his wife, Meredith, following his triumph at the Memorial Tournament. He said it was a pretty surreal moment for him and jokingly added that sometimes he still felt like they were in high school since he wasn't doing a regular job.

"She is my biggest supporter," he said. "Watching her be a mom the last month or so has been really special, and I'm so proud of her. I definitely could not be doing what I do out here on the golf course without her support.

"Having Bennett there today to celebrate, even though he has absolutely no clue what's going on, but it's fun for us as parents, and so we'll always be able to look back fondly on this tournament and Benny's first week out on the road with us," he added.

Scheffler will now look to claim his second major of the season this week as he heads to Pinehurst No. 2 for the US Open 2024, which commences on June 13.