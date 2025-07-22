  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Tiger Woods
  • Scottie Scheffler joins exclusive club featuring Tiger Woods following Open Championship victory

Scottie Scheffler joins exclusive club featuring Tiger Woods following Open Championship victory

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Published Jul 22, 2025 14:20 GMT
Scottie Scheffler and Tiger Woods
Scottie Scheffler and Tiger Woods (Image Credit: Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler's win at the 2025 Open Championship has broken several records. This was his second major win of the season, having previously won the 2025 PGA Championship. Interestingly, with his second major triumph, the World No. 1 has entered one of the most prestigious statistics, alongside golfers such as Tiger Woods.

Ad

Reporter Kyle Porter reported on X that there were only a few golfers in history who have won two majors in one season while finishing inside the top 7 in the remaining two. Scheffler made it to this list, becoming the first player to do so since Jordan Spieth, who achieved this in 2015.

Here's a complete list of golfers who have accomplished this feat.

  • Arnold Palmer -- 1960
  • Jack Nicklaus -- 1975
  • Tom Watson -- 1977
  • Tiger Woods -- 2000
  • Tiger Woods -- 2005
  • Jordan Spieth -- 2015
  • Scottie Scheffler -- 2025
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Aside from winning the two golf majors, Scottie Scheffler finished tied for fourth place in the Masters with a total score of 280, 8-under par. In the U.S. Open, he finished tied for seventh place with a total score of 284, 4-over par. This season, the 28-year-old golfer has also clinched two more titles: the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and the Memorial Tournament.

Scottie Scheffler's form has been red hot this season, and he has received praise from all over the golf world. Rory McIlroy, Scheffler's arch nemesis, has also praised him for his incredible form, saying that all you could do was watch him play and admire.

Ad

Scottie Scheffler has tied Tiger Woods' massive golf major record

The 153rd Open - Day Four - Source: Getty
The 153rd Open - Day Four - Source: Getty

The world is full of coincidences, and one occurred at Royal Portrush Golf Course following Scottie Scheffler's win. This was his fourth major victory, coming precisely 1,197 days after his first. The World No. 1 won his first major golf tournament at Augusta National in 2022, the Masters.

Ad

Interestingly, following his victory, the PGA Tour reported that Tiger Woods had a gap of exactly 1,197 days between his first golf major win (1997 Masters) and fourth golf major win (The Open Championship 2020).

NUCLR Golf highlighted this with an X post:

Ad

Tiger Woods has won 15 golf majors in his career, while Scheffler only has four. Speaking of Woods' big victories, here is a list of them:

  • 1997 – The Masters (Augusta National)
  • 1999 – PGA Championship (Medinah)
  • 2000 – U.S. Open (Pebble Beach)
  • 2000 – The Open Championship (St Andrews)
  • 2000 – PGA Championship (Valhalla)
  • 2001 – The Masters (Augusta National)
  • 2002 – The Masters (Augusta National)
  • 2002 – U.S. Open (Bethpage Black)
  • 2005 – The Masters (Augusta National)
  • 2005 – The Open Championship (St Andrews)
  • 2006 – The Open Championship (Royal Liverpool)
  • 2006 – PGA Championship (Medinah)
  • 2007 – PGA Championship (Southern Hills)
  • 2008 – U.S. Open (Torrey Pines)
  • 2019 – The Masters (Augusta National)
About the author
Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj

Twitter icon

Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications