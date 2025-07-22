Scottie Scheffler joins exclusive club featuring Tiger Woods following Open Championship victory

Scottie Scheffler's win at the 2025 Open Championship has broken several records. This was his second major win of the season, having previously won the 2025 PGA Championship. Interestingly, with his second major triumph, the World No. 1 has entered one of the most prestigious statistics, alongside golfers such as Tiger Woods.Reporter Kyle Porter reported on X that there were only a few golfers in history who have won two majors in one season while finishing inside the top 7 in the remaining two. Scheffler made it to this list, becoming the first player to do so since Jordan Spieth, who achieved this in 2015. Here's a complete list of golfers who have accomplished this feat.Arnold Palmer -- 1960Jack Nicklaus -- 1975Tom Watson -- 1977Tiger Woods -- 2000Tiger Woods -- 2005Jordan Spieth -- 2015Scottie Scheffler -- 2025Aside from winning the two golf majors, Scottie Scheffler finished tied for fourth place in the Masters with a total score of 280, 8-under par. In the U.S. Open, he finished tied for seventh place with a total score of 284, 4-over par. This season, the 28-year-old golfer has also clinched two more titles: the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and the Memorial Tournament.Scottie Scheffler's form has been red hot this season, and he has received praise from all over the golf world. Rory McIlroy, Scheffler's arch nemesis, has also praised him for his incredible form, saying that all you could do was watch him play and admire.Scottie Scheffler has tied Tiger Woods' massive golf major recordThe 153rd Open - Day Four - Source: GettyThe world is full of coincidences, and one occurred at Royal Portrush Golf Course following Scottie Scheffler's win. This was his fourth major victory, coming precisely 1,197 days after his first. The World No. 1 won his first major golf tournament at Augusta National in 2022, the Masters.Interestingly, following his victory, the PGA Tour reported that Tiger Woods had a gap of exactly 1,197 days between his first golf major win (1997 Masters) and fourth golf major win (The Open Championship 2020). NUCLR Golf highlighted this with an X post:Tiger Woods has won 15 golf majors in his career, while Scheffler only has four. Speaking of Woods' big victories, here is a list of them:1997 – The Masters (Augusta National)1999 – PGA Championship (Medinah)2000 – U.S. Open (Pebble Beach)2000 – The Open Championship (St Andrews)2000 – PGA Championship (Valhalla)2001 – The Masters (Augusta National)2002 – The Masters (Augusta National)2002 – U.S. Open (Bethpage Black)2005 – The Masters (Augusta National)2005 – The Open Championship (St Andrews)2006 – The Open Championship (Royal Liverpool)2006 – PGA Championship (Medinah)2007 – PGA Championship (Southern Hills)2008 – U.S. Open (Torrey Pines)2019 – The Masters (Augusta National)