Scottie Scheffler joins Tiger Woods in an exclusive two-man club after Procore Championship 2025 win

Scottie Scheffler has joined the stellar two-man club with Tiger Woods after winning the 2025 Procore Championship. The World No. 1 has jumped two spots on the leaderboard after his impressive game on Sunday, as he carded a 67 and settled with a score of 19-under. He registered a one-stroke win over Ben Griffin.

Ad

It was Scheffler's sixth win of the season. Last season, the American was phenomenal with his game and won seven tournaments on the PGA Tour. Scottie Scheffler has joined an elite club with 15-time major winner Tiger Woods of players with at least six wins in multiple seasons since 1983.

PGA Tour Communications shared the impressive stats on X with a caption:

"Scottie Scheffler wins the 2025 Procore Championship by one stroke over Ben Griffin. Marks his 19th PGA TOUR win and sixth this season in his 150th career start. Second consecutive season with at least six wins (2024/7, 2025/6), joining Tiger Woods as the only two players since 1983 with 6+ wins in multiple seasons."

Ad

Trending

PGA TOUR Communications @PGATOURComms Scottie Scheffler wins the 2025 Procore Championship by one stroke over Ben Griffin. ​ Marks his 19th PGA TOUR win and sixth this season in his 150th career start. Second consecutive season with at least six wins (2024/7, 2025/6), joining Tiger Woods as the only two players since 1983 with 6+ wins in multiple seasons.

Ad

Scottie Scheffler skipped a few tournaments at the start of this season as he struggled with a hand injury. He started the campaign with a solid T9 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he played four rounds of 67, 70, 69, and 67. He was tied for 25th place at the WM Phoenix Open and then finished in T3 at the Genesis Invitational, closely missing the title.

Scheffler's first win of the season was recorded at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, followed by a victory at the PGA Championship. He was close to a hat trick but finished in T4 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, then went on to win the Memorial Tournament. His other two wins were at The Open Championship and the BMW Championship.

Ad

Scottie Scheffler opens up about his 19th win on the PGA Tour

The 2025 Procore Championship marked the 19th PGA Tour win of Scottie Scheffler’s career so far. In the post-round press conference, the former Masters winner candidly reflected on his game. He said, via Tee Scripts:

"Feeling good. Overall it was a good prep week getting ready for the Ryder Cup. As far as the tournament went, I did some good stuff over the course of four days, especially over the weekend. Felt like my game got better as the week went on and played some really nice golf Saturday and Sunday to be sitting here."

It was a tough start for Scheffler at the Procore Championship, where he opened with a 70, but then improved and played rounds of 68, 64, and 67. Ben Griffin settled in solo second place, followed by Lanto Griffin in third place. Emiliano Grillo tied for fourth alongside amateur golfer Jackson Koivun.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More