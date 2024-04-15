Scottie Scheffler joins Tiger Woods to hold unique winning record

Scottie Scheffler emerged victorious after the final round at the Augusta National Golf Course. The 88th edition of the Masters and the first Major of the season concluded on Sunday, April 14.

Scheffler, the current world number one, in his fifth appearance at the Masters left no stone unturned and performed consistently throughout all four rounds. He finished with 68 strokes with 11 under par. He was way ahead of rookie Ludvig Aberg who finished second with 7 under par.

With the win, Scottie Scheffler joined Tiger Woods to win both the Masters and the Players Championship in the same season. Tiger Woods achieved the feat more than two decades back in 2001. Tiger Woods got the better of David Duval in the 2001 Masters.

Scheffler won the 2024 Players Championship last month at TPC Sawgrass despite suffering a back injury. He made history after he won the tournament for a consecutive year, a feat unseen in 50 years. He had the lowest closing round by a winner.

Legend Tiger Woods made a record this year at the Masters after he successfully made the cut, his 24th consecutive time. However, his third and fourth rounds didn't go as planned and he shot 82 in the third round. On Sunday, his play couldn't get any better and he carded 77 with five over par.

A look at Scottie Scheffler's performance at the Masters

The final day at the Augusta National Golf Club was intense. At one point, Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Ludvig Aberg, and Scottie Scheffler were all tied with a 6-over score.

Scottie Scheffler of the United States and caddie Ted Scott celebrate on the 18th green after winning the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

However, Scottie Scheffler's birdies after a birdie on the 8th, 9th and 10th holes gave him a 2-strokes lead. As others faltered, despite Scheffler bogeying at 11th, he gained a stroke.

Afterwards, Scheffler was relentless and secured birdies on 13th, 14th and 16th holes. He won the Masters for the second time by four strokes, with his first Masters win coming in 2022.

Scheffler has been splendid at Augusta's course since his first Masters in 2020. He has played in five Masters and has five top-20 finishes with a victory in 2022 and 2024. His performances at the iconic venue are as follows:

2020- T19

2021- T18

2022- 1

2023- T10

2024- 1

Scheffler has won at Augusta for the second time, with only eight men having won multiple times at the iconic venue. They are as follows:

Jack Nicklaus: 6 Masters Wins (1963, 1965, 1966, 1972, 1975, 1986)

Tiger Woods: 5 Masters Wins (1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2019)

Arnold Palmer: 4 Masters Wins (1958, 1960, 1962, 1964)

Jimmy Demaret: 3 Masters Wins (1940, 1947, 1950)

Sam Snead: 3 Masters Wins (1949, 1952, 1954)

Gary Player: 3 Masters Wins (1961, 1974, 1978)

Nick Faldo: 3 Masters Wins (1989, 1990, 1996)

Phil Mickelson: 3 Masters Wins (2004, 2006, 2010)

The 2024 season has been great for Scheffler so far. He has had six top-10 finishes with wins in the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship last month. He has had a remarkable 2023 season too with top-12 finishes in 18 straight PGA Tour tournaments. Scottie Scheffler is a force to be reckoned with in golf at the moment.