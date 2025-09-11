  • home icon
  Scottie Scheffler jokingly trolls Sam Burns as the World No. 1 expresses a wish ahead of the Ryder Cup

Scottie Scheffler jokingly trolls Sam Burns as the World No. 1 expresses a wish ahead of the Ryder Cup

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Published Sep 11, 2025 18:19 GMT
TOUR Championship 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty
TOUR Championship 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty

Scottie Scheffler and the other members of this year's Ryder Cup Team USA recently took part in the "I am passing the phone challenge". It is one of the most popular social media trends where someone first refers to another person by a nickname or something else before passing the phone to them. While it is a fun way to refer to someone with a witty phrase, Scheffler used it to mock Sam Burns.

Sam Burns created a lot of buzz during the 2023 Ryder Cup when he debuted a new hairstyle. He adopted the Mullet haircut (longer in the back, shorter on the sides), with USA written on the sides. Interestingly, Burns stated that the hairstyle was only a part of his motivation for the tournament. Scheffler mentioned this hairstyle in a recent PGA Tour Instagram reel.

The World No. 1 stated that he hopes Burns does not sport this hairstyle again since the Ryder Cup is right around the corner. Scheffler said:

"I'm passing the phone to someone who hopefully won't have a mullet for ithis Ryder Cup."
Ironically, during his turn passing the phone, Sam Burns hailed Cameron Young as having a terrific hairstyle.

The 2025 Ryder Cup is quickly approaching, and Team USA has generated a lot of excitement among spectators. Keegan Bradley is leading the team this year, with some big names like Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns, Collin Morikawa and others. But at the same time, Team Europe is not looking like an easy opponent.

Led by Luke Donald, Team Europe features numerous well-known golfers, including Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Sepp Straka, Tommy Fleetwood and many others. The tournament is scheduled to take place at the Bethpage Black Golf Club, where Team Europe will attempt to retain their title.

While fans are looking forward to the tournament, Scottie Scheffler and other golfers are focused on the PGA Pro Core Championship.

Scottie Scheffler feels fantastic to be back on the West Coast for a tournament

Procore Championship 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty
Procore Championship 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty

The Tour Championship marked the end of the PGA Tour's 2025 season. And after a short break, Scottie Scheffler is now ready to get to work while competing in the Pro Core Championship.

The tournament is going to take place in Napa and is regarded as the final opportunity for Ryder Cup golfers to polish their strokes. Scheffler told fans on Instagram that he's excited to return to the West Coast for the tournament. The caption of the post read:

"Good to be back on the West Coast this week. Napa time ⛳️🍇 @procorechampionship"

Scheffler can also seen in this Instagram post with Captain Keegan Bradley, whom he may be seeking to strategize with this week.

Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

