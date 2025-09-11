Scottie Scheffler jokingly trolls Sam Burns as the World No. 1 expresses a wish ahead of the Ryder Cup

Scottie Scheffler and the other members of this year's Ryder Cup Team USA recently took part in the &quot;I am passing the phone challenge&quot;. It is one of the most popular social media trends where someone first refers to another person by a nickname or something else before passing the phone to them. While it is a fun way to refer to someone with a witty phrase, Scheffler used it to mock Sam Burns.Sam Burns created a lot of buzz during the 2023 Ryder Cup when he debuted a new hairstyle. He adopted the Mullet haircut (longer in the back, shorter on the sides), with USA written on the sides. Interestingly, Burns stated that the hairstyle was only a part of his motivation for the tournament. Scheffler mentioned this hairstyle in a recent PGA Tour Instagram reel.The World No. 1 stated that he hopes Burns does not sport this hairstyle again since the Ryder Cup is right around the corner. Scheffler said: &quot;I'm passing the phone to someone who hopefully won't have a mullet for ithis Ryder Cup.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIronically, during his turn passing the phone, Sam Burns hailed Cameron Young as having a terrific hairstyle.The 2025 Ryder Cup is quickly approaching, and Team USA has generated a lot of excitement among spectators. Keegan Bradley is leading the team this year, with some big names like Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns, Collin Morikawa and others. But at the same time, Team Europe is not looking like an easy opponent.Led by Luke Donald, Team Europe features numerous well-known golfers, including Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Sepp Straka, Tommy Fleetwood and many others. The tournament is scheduled to take place at the Bethpage Black Golf Club, where Team Europe will attempt to retain their title.While fans are looking forward to the tournament, Scottie Scheffler and other golfers are focused on the PGA Pro Core Championship.Scottie Scheffler feels fantastic to be back on the West Coast for a tournamentProcore Championship 2025 - Previews - Source: GettyThe Tour Championship marked the end of the PGA Tour's 2025 season. And after a short break, Scottie Scheffler is now ready to get to work while competing in the Pro Core Championship. The tournament is going to take place in Napa and is regarded as the final opportunity for Ryder Cup golfers to polish their strokes. Scheffler told fans on Instagram that he's excited to return to the West Coast for the tournament. The caption of the post read: &quot;Good to be back on the West Coast this week. Napa time ⛳️🍇 @procorechampionship&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostScheffler can also seen in this Instagram post with Captain Keegan Bradley, whom he may be seeking to strategize with this week.