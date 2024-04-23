Scottie Scheffler lauds 15-yo Miles Russell for making history on the Korn Ferry Tour - “Hopefully, he keeps working on the things that got him there”

Scottie Scheffler has praised 15-year-old Miles Russell for becoming the youngest player to make the cut in a Korn Ferry Tour event. He broke the record set by Gipper Finau in 2006.

Scheffler, who won his fourth tournament of the year at the 2024 RBC Heritage, appreciated the young star in a post-tournament press conference. The World No. 1 admitted that while he never saw Russell hitting shots, he got the chance to speak with him.

Scheffler was impressed by the budding star's attitude and lauded him in the interview. He said about Miles Russell (via Ten Golf on YouTube):

"I never got to see him hit a shot, but I got to talk to him for probably 20 minutes. Seemed like a nice kid, seemed like a humble kid. One of the guys in the practice when we were playing with asked was like 'What are you doing here?,' and he was there because he won the junior Players and he kind of paused and he's like 'I'm just watching today' or said something like that. It wasn't like 'Hey, I won this tournament and did that.' And so it seemed to me like you had a really good attitude." (8:24-8:50)

Additionally, Scottie Scheffler advised the youngster to keep working with the same attitude to ensure he has a successful career. The two-time Masters winner added:

"To be able to show up at a professional tournament when you're only 15 and make the cut is it's pretty impressive. And I mean, it's exciting for him; it's pretty cool stuff to be able to play in a professional golf tournament when you're only 15 years old and hopefully, he keeps that same attitude, keeps his head down and keeps working on the things, that got him there. And he'll have a pretty successful career." (8:50-9:09)

2024 has been filled with numerous surprises.

Last week saw Nelly Korda winning her fifth title in a row at the Chevron Championship. Earlier this year, amateur golfer Nick Dunlap won The American Express, a PGA Tour event, while competing on a sponsor exemption.

Scottie Scheffler has also been impressive this season, winning four of his last five starts, including the Masters 2024.

"I'm extremely happy for her" - Scottie Scheffler praises Nelly Korda for winning five consecutive events

Nelly Korda maintained her impressive streak, winning her fifth consecutive event at the Chevron Championship. It marked her second Major title, with the first coming in 2021 at the Women's PGA Championship, and her fifth title of the year.

Scottie Scheffler and Korda have been the two most dominating names in the golf world recently, with both recording victory after victory. Scheffler finished in a tie for second place at the Texas Children's Houston Open and triumphed in all the other tournaments he played after winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Fans have been comparing both golfers following their incredible performances on their respective circuits. Recently, Scheffler opened up about the comparison between himself and Korda, saying (as quoted by the PGA Tour):

"One of the people here asked me, like, ‘Is this turning into a competition between you and Nelly?’ and I was like, 'I don't know, man, I think if it's a competition, she's got me pretty beat right now.' Five wins in a row … It's pretty special stuff. To win four times in a row and then show up at a Major championship and win is extremely impressive. So I'm extremely happy for her.”

The PGA Tour players will next tee off at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, but Scottie Scheffler is expected to take a rest this week. The tournament is scheduled to take place from April 25 to 28.