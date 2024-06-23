Scottie Scheffler lauds Akshay Bhatia's company during Day 3 of the 2024 Travelers Championship - "We were feeding off each other"

Scottie Scheffler showered praise on Akshay Bhatia for feeding him off during the third round of the Travelers Championship.

On Saturday, June 22, Scheffler and Bhaita were paired with each other for the third round at TPC River Highlands. Both had an identical round as they fired a 6-under 64 to tie for second at 17-under after three rounds.

During the post-round interview, Scheffler lauded Akshay Bhatia's company.

"Sometimes when you're in pairs you can feed off each other the wrong or the right way," he said. "Today, especially at the end, we were feeding off each other what I would say in the right way. It's always a good thing."

Scheffler made eight birdies in the third round of the Travelers Championship but bogeyed two of the holes. Bhaita made a lone bogey on the par 4, 12th but picked up seven birdies.

Scottie Scheffler had an odd week at the US Open where he finished T41, his worst performance of the season. However, it didn't take him long to return to his from.

"It's nice to be in contention, for sure," he said while reflecting on his performance. "I think I would be feeling it a lot more if I was playing a bit worse this week. So it's good to be in the heat of it. I was pretty frustrated after that bogey on 14, felt like I was putting myself out of the tournament, so it was nice to bounce back and finish it the way I did."

When will Scottie Scheffler tee off for the final round of the Travelers Championship?

Scottie Scheffler is grouped with Akshay Bhatia and Tom Kim for the final round of the Travelers Championship. The duo will tee off on Sunday, June 23, at 11:15 am ET. Both Bhatia and Scheffler are one shot behind Tom Kim, who is leading at 19-under ahead of the final day.

Here are the complete tee time details for the Travelers Championship, Round 4:

6:50 am: Adam Schenk, Peter Malnati,

7 am: Nick Dunlap, Justin Rose

7:10 am: Harris English, Taylor Moore, Max Homa

7:20 am: Eric Cole, Russell Henley, Jordan Spieth

7:31 am: Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel, Victor Perez

7:42 am: Lucas Glover, Davis Riley

7:53 am: Adam Scott, Emiliano Grillo, Chris Gotterup

8:09 am: Keegan Bradley, Sepp Straka, Andrew Putnam

8:20 am: Mackenzie Hughes, J.T. Poston, Thomas Detry

8:31 am: Cam. Davis, Webb Simpson, Nick Taylor

8:42 am: Kurt Kitayama, Jason Day, Lee Hodges

8:53 am: Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Sam Burns

9:04 am: Jake Knapp, Seamus Power, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

9:20 am: Corey Conners, Sahith Theegala, Denny McCarthy

9:31 am: Michael Thorbjornsen, Rickie Fowler, Stephan Jaeger

9:42 am: Adam Hadwin, Viktor Hovland, Austin Eckroat

9:53 am: Si Woo Kim, Brendon Todd, Matt Fitzpatrick

10:04 am: Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Rodgers, Brian Harman

10:15 am: Robert MacIntyre, Taylor Pendrith

10:31 am: Ludvig Åberg, Adam Svensson, Tom Hoge

10:42 am: Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay, Matthieu Pavon

10:53 am: Tony Finau, Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas

11:04 am: Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, Collin Morikawa

11:15 am: Tom Kim, Akshay Bhatia, Scottie Scheffler