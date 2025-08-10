Scottie Scheffler left without Ted Scott ahead of Round 4 of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler will head into the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship without his long-time caddie, Ted Scott. As the players geared up for tee off for Round Four of the first FedEx Cup playoffs, Scott had to take an emergency trip back home to attend a personal matter.

Scheffler is making his 17th appearance of the season at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. With a 12-under par score at the end of round three, he will aim to finish at the top of the leaderboard this year.

As Scottie Scheffler looks to build on his winning momentum from the Open Championship this year, he will be playing with Brad Payne on his bag for the fourth round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

The PGA Tour announced the last minute change on its official website, with Scheffler two shots behind leader Tommy Fleetwood going into the final round.

In the four-year player-caddie relationship of Scottie Scheffler and Ted Scott, this is not the first time that Brad Payne has stepped in to caddie for the World No.1. Payne caddied for Scheffler during the PGA Championship at the Valhalla Golf Course last year when Scott had to return home for one of his children's graduation.

How has Scottie Scheffler performed so far at the FedEx St. Jude Championship?

Scottie Scheffler stood in third place on the FedEx St. Jude Championship leaderboard after round three with a 12-under par score. Given his form this season and his latest win at the 153rd Open Championship, Scheffler entered as the top favourite to win the title this week with +280 odds.

Scheffler got off to a rather slow start at the tournament with a 3-under par 67 in round one. His game was consistent throughout the day with four birdies and a bogey to finish the day at T12. He followed it up with a 4-under par 66 in the second round after shooting eight birdies and four bogeys.

In the third round, Scottie Scheffler shot his lowest score of the week, a 5-under par 65 to play himself into contention. He had a brilliant round with six birdies and only one bogey, which took him to third place.

Scheffler was one stroke behind Justin Rose in second place. English golfer Tommy Fleetwood held the lead heading into the final round with a 14-under par score. He will look to claim his first win on the PGA Tour and recover from the Travelers Championship heartbreak where he suffered a close call.

