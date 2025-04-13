Scottie Scheffler could make Masters history with a unique record even Tiger Woods failed to achieve

Scottie Scheffler could make Masters history with a unique record at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday (April 13). Should he win this year, the World No. 1 would become the first player in Masters history to win three titles in his first six starts.

Even Tiger Woods, who is considered one of the greatest players, took 8 starts to win three titles at Augusta. After three rounds, Scheffler is positioned tied for sixth on the leaderboard. After 68 and 71 in the first two rounds, the 28-year-old carded an even par 72 in the third round. He scored two birdies against two bogeys.

He is currently seven shots behind Rory McIlroy, who is at 12-under. To stage a comeback would be an uphill task for Scheffler. However, he is optimistic about his chances, as he said (via ASAP Sports):

"When I think about last year, I had some pretty -- I had two big comebacks, one at THE PLAYERS and one at the Olympics. Did I press or force things? Did I play more aggressive? Not really. I just gave myself the most amount of opportunities and I hit a lot of good shots and was able to hole some putts."

At the 2024 Players Championship, Scheffler overcame a five-shot deficit and shot 8-under 64 in the final round to win by a single stroke. Meanwhile, at the 2024 Paris Olympics, he overcame a four-shot deficit and shot 9-under 62 in the final round to win the gold medal by one stroke over Tommy Fleetwood. He added:

"Going into tomorrow, like I said, I'm going to go hit a few balls tonight, see if I can get a good feel going into tomorrow, and then you never know."

Scottie Scheffler will tee off with Shane Lowry in the 2025 Masters' final round at 2:00 pm on Sunday (April 13).

Scottie Scheffler talks about his best shot at the Masters

In a recent press conference at the Masters, Scottie Scheffler was asked which shot he considers the best he has ever hit at the Masters. Reflecting on his two Masters wins in 2022 and 2024, Scheffler mentioned two shots (via ASAP Sports):

"I think when you look at the two Masters that I've won, on Sunday I had the chip-in on 3 in 2022. But really what I felt like was the most important shot to me was the iron shot I hit into 5 that day."

"Very few times throughout a tournament do you hit a shot exactly how you want to. It was one of those shots that I flushed it, I hit it exactly the way I was intending to and felt exactly what I needed to, and it gave me a ton of confidence going throughout the rest of the day," he added.

Further, Scottie Scheffler pointed out several birdies which helped him build a crucial lead in the final round of his 2024 win, including on holes 8, 9, 10, 13, 14, and 16. He won last year's tournament by four strokes over Ludvig Aberg.

