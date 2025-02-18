Scottie Scheffler makes his feelings clear about “miraculous” Tiger Woods ability

Scottie Scheffler, the world's top-ranked golfer, has recently expressed admiration for Tiger Woods' skills. Scheffler made an appearance before the media at the Genesis Invitational, where he made these comments. PGA Tour writer, Paul Hodowanic, shared the clip of his interview on February 17 on X. Scheffler can be heard saying:

"What Tiger is able to do off of his surgeries, long layoffs to just come out and compete with us is pretty miraculous. And, you know, I'm trying to give myself a little bit of grace and some patience, you know, kind of getting back into the swing of things. And I did some things in the last few weeks that I'm happy with, and definitely some things that I need to improve on."

In addition to that, Scottie Scheffler secured a tie for third finish at the Genesis Invitational. The World No. 1 posted a 4-over par in the third round, which included three bogeys. It was his first time recording several bogeys on the same nine in around 2000 days.

He lost 3.893 strokes on the greens and scrambled on just four of seven attempts while losing over half a stroke off the tee and sinking only 34 feet of putts. Moreover, Scottie Scheffler addressed his mistakes in an interview after the match.

Scottie Scheffler overcomes rough round to secure joint-third at Genesis Invitational

Rory McIlroy faced his difficulties, making just 55 feet of putts while hitting only five of 14 fairways. His challenges on the greens cost him 3.905 strokes, marking his worst single-round putting performance on the PGA Tour in a decade. He missed early birdie chances and carded a 2-over 74, ending Saturday five strokes behind leader Patrick Rodgers.

Despite a rough day, Scheffler rebounded with a stellar 6-under 66 on Sunday, tying for third. McIlroy, however, faltered with an opening hole bogey and finished with an eye-par 72, landing him in 17th place. Reflecting on that, Scheffler said:

"I feel pretty bad about where I'm at. Overall, you know, coming back after the four-ish week layoff and not really having a ton of time to prep, I think I'm pretty pleased like I said on Friday, you know, I'm trying to do my best to stay patient with myself, which can be tough because I have high expectations.

"And I think when I get out here and start competing, I definitely forget that I had lost some of the progress that I made in the off-season. And it's not easy to go out there and play off at a high level and get right back to where I was last year, losing those weeks. And I think, you know, some of that makes it look even more impressive."

Now, Scottie Scheffler is focusing on the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill from March 6-9, where he'll defend his title. McIlroy will take part in Orlando after the Genesis Invitational.

