Scottie Scheffler makes feelings clear about returning to ‘different’ tournament golf after injury

Scottie Scheffler enjoyed a late start to his 2025 schedule on Thursday at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The World No.1 golfer was sidelined for a month after suffering a freak hand injury at Christmas while cooking. The ace golfer returned to competitive golf this weekend and seems excited about it.

Scheffler admitted that having a longer layoff was indeed different than starting the regular season. He claimed that the off-time helped him be ‘prepared’ for the contest. The reigning Masters champion stated that tournament golf was always a ‘little bit different’ than playing golf at home. However, he claimed being ready for the competition despite the longer off time.

Speaking to the media at Pebble Beach on Thursday, Scottie Scheffler said, as quoted by AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am release:

“I was kind of prepared. You know, tournament golf's always a little bit different than playing golf at home. So, I tried to be as prepared as I could for some bumps in the road as I'm sure there always is starting the year. And this is a different place than I usually plan to start my year…

I think having an understanding that I may not be exactly where I want to be to start the year but at the end of the day I'm here and playing some decent golf and overall, I'm as prepared as I could be with the layoff.”

Scottie Scheffler on his 'slower start' at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Scottie Scheffler bogeyed his first hole of the season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Returning from the sidelines after a long break, the star golfer carded an opening 5-under 67 at Spyglass Hill. Last year’s PGA Tour Player of the Year honors winner had a minor hiccup at the par-4 10th hole. He later admitted being not too pleased with his ‘slower start’ at the competition.

Scheffler told the media after his opening round:

“I feel good. That was -- it kind of reminded myself I didn't get off to a great start today. It was a bit of a slower start. I felt like it could have been a lot better, but overall, yeah, I've just got to remind myself to stay patient and did a good job of capitalizing on some opportunities there on the front nine, which was my back nine, and post a decent number for the day.”

Despite the slow start, Scottie Scheffler sat T15 at the end of Day 1, a few spots behind his closest rival Rory McIlroy. Following his round, Scheffler also made a hilarious moment with McIlroy as he made his way through the fans to jokingly ask for the latter’s autograph.

This also came after the Northern Irishman took a jibe at the World No.1, asking him to ‘get a chef’ after his kitchen injury.

