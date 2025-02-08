Scottie Scheffler makes feelings clear about the ‘very unique’ fan experience at WM Phoenix Open

Scottie Scheffler detailed the fan experience at the WM Phoenix Open. He is playing at the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course event this week and has completed two rounds with 7 under after carding rounds of 69 and 66. Following the second round, Scheffler joined a press conference and talked about the crowd experience at the tournament.

The American golfer explained that the crowd at the Waste Management Phoenix Open was unique and that was an important factor this week. While recalling an incident involving Max Homa’s altercation with one of the fans in the crowd, Scheffler said (via ASAP Sports):

“Yeah, it's definitely very unique. The crowd is a bit more of a factor this week than it is other weeks, especially when you get to some of the holes where there's a lot of people...I think of yesterday, we were on No. 6 and Max has a putt from 12 or 15 feet, and a guy in the crowd yells out, it's dead straight…Max, it's dead straight, and he's yelling at him,” Scheffler said.

While discussing that the crowd's proximity meant the golfers had to manage between whether or not to heed the audience's advice, Scottie Scheffler recalled a moment from Memphis last year, when he ended up hitting the shot harder after someone in the crowd compelled him to do so.

“I think overall it's a positive effect. I think the crowds here are great. It's fun to get to play in front of so many people. Stuff like that -- I remember in Memphis last year I had an instance like that where a guy was yelling in the crowd...he yelled it a bunch of times...I guess I'd better hit it a little harder, and ended up hitting it a little harder and making it,” he added.

Scottie Scheffler was paired with Tom Kim and Max Homa in the second round and will tee off in the third round on Saturday.

Exploring Scottie Scheffler's performance at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open as compared to 2024 Phoenix Open

Scottie Scheffler is currently at T12 on the WM Phoenix Open leaderboard with a score of 7 under. He shot 69 in the opening round with one birdie on the front nine and two birdies along with two eagles on the back nine. In the next round, he shot 66 with three birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine.

Last year, he tied for third place alongside Sam Burns with a score of 18 under in total. Scheffler shot 68 in the first round, carding five birdies and two bogeys. In the next round, he fired 66 with four birdies on the front nine and one birdie on the back nine. In the third and fourth rounds, Scheffler carded 66 each with eight and seven birdies, respectively. Meanwhile, Nick Taylor won the tournament after carding a final round of 65.

