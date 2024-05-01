“Scottie Scheffler makes me want to go out and get better”: Jordan Spieth ‘inspired’ by World No. 1

Jordan Spieth is the top-ranked golfer in the field competing at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, which begins Thursday, May 2, at TPC Craig Range in McKinney, Texas. The event is practically the home tournament for Spieth, who hails from the Dallas area, where Masters champion and current World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler also resides.

The 30-year-old was asked about Scheffler's current hot streak and he responded by saying that he was inspired by his compatriot.

"I'm nothing but extremely excited and and happy for him and it's well deserved," Jordan Spieth said. "It's kind of the first time I've ever looked at somebody younger than me and been in like that. I've driven inspiration, like I'm inspired by what he's doing. It makes me want to go out and get better and that's always been someone that's been older than me."

Spieth is four years older than Scottie Scheffler, yet the two have competed against each other since they were juniors. Jordan Spieth comes into the CJ Cup Byron Nelson ranked 20th in the world.

During 2024, Spieth has played nine tournaments, making six cuts and three top 10s. His most recent result was a T39 at the RBC Heritage.

Jordan Spieth at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Jordan Spieth played 11 editions of the Byron Nelson, the first of which was in 2010 at the age of 16 when he had not even graduated from high school. For that, Spieth received the first sponsor exemption awarded by the event since 1995 and became the youngest player to tee off there.

Spieth stunned everyone in that edition by finishing T16 with a score of 4 under 276. On that occasion, he finished six strokes behind Jason Day, who is the defending champion at the 2024 edition.

Spieth's results at the Byron Nelson include only one missed cut (2017), with two top 10s and two other top 20s. His two best results have come precisely in his two most recent appearances, T9 in 2021 and runner-up in 2022, when he lost by one stroke to K. H. Lee.