Scottie Scheffler moves up the PGA Tour career earnings list, averaging $361,000 per day over the last 35 days

Scottie Scheffler won the 2024 Masters on Sunday (April 14). The 27-year-old finished four strokes 11-under 277 to beat Ludvig Aberg at Augusta National Golf Club. He won the coveted Green Jacket for the second time in his career.

Notably, the World No. 1 golfer bagged $3.6 million in earnings from the win, taking his season earnings to over $15 million, according to Spotrac.

Scheffler’s win at the Masters saw him shoot up the PGA Tour career earnings list. The ace golfer currently sits 10th all-time with $57.6 million, behind the likes of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and several others.

It is pertinent to note that the nine-time Tour winner became the fastest player to surpass $50 million in career earnings, accomplishing the feat in 113 tournaments.

Listed below is the season-by-season breakdown of Scheffler’s earnings on the Tour (Number of events and figures included as per Spotrac:

2013-14 (2) —

2015-16 (1) —

2016-17 (1) —

2017-18 (3) - $25,080

2018-19 (4) - $139,871

2019-20 (23) - $2,833,438

2020-21 (29) - $4,505,589

2021-22 (25) - $14,046,909

2022-23 (23) - $21,014,342

2023-24 (9) - $15,093,235

The golfer has now earned more than $82 million in his six-and-a-half-year career, according to Spotrac. He sits sixth in golf’s all-time earners list behind Woods, McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas.

Scottie Scheffler’s 2024 PGA Tour season earning

As mentioned earlier, Scottie Scheffler’s official PGA Tour earnings for the 2024 season currently sit at $15.1 million. Interestingly, a big chunk of this has come in the last few weeks. The in-form golfer made a whopping $12,653,735 in on-course earnings alone over the last 35 days. He averaged $361,535 per day during that time.

It is pertinent to note that Scheffler had registered back-to-back wins at The Players Championship and the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational ahead of the Masters. The ace golfer bagged $4.5 million and $4 million from the events respectively. He’d finished T2 at Houston Open, earning $553,735, just ahead of the Green Jacket event.

Scheffler’s T6 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, T3 finish at the Phoenix Open and T10 at the Genesis Open have all contributed to the big leap in his earnings. Interestingly, Scheffler's caddie, Ted Scott, has reportedly earned $1.2 million this year, owing to the standard 10% cut for wins.

It is pertinent to note that the World No. 1 golfer has only played nine events this year. With over 30 events remaining, including three Major championships, it’ll be interesting to see how much Scottie Scheffler manages to bank.