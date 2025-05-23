Scottie Scheffler needs ‘extra rest’ after $2B-worth NHL side’s game

Scottie Scheffler won the PGA Championship, his third major championship title, last weekend. The 28-year-old admittedly celebrated the victory at home with friends and family. He took two days off before traveling to Texas for the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025. Interestingly, the ace golfer made a stop at American Airlines Center in Dallas to watch Game 1 of the Western Conference Final.

Scheffler watched his favorite side Dallas Stars claim a 6-3 victory over Edmonton Oilers in the much-awaited NHL matchup. The two-time Masters champion ditched the green jacket for his Dallas Stars sweatshirt at the game. However, the Dallas native has now revealed that he won’t be attending the any of the $2B-worth NHL side’s upcoming game this weekend. He admitted getting ‘decent amount of rest’ after the major outing, but added he won’t be attending any more ‘sporting events’ to get ‘a little bit of extra rest.’

The golfer said his ‘energy levels are good’ but ‘brain levels might be a little low’ ahead of the PGA Tour weekend.

Replying to a media query on whether he plans more events like the hockey game, Scottie Scheffler said at the Charles Schwab Challenge, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“Probably not. Work starts now. So, yeah, it was fun going to the hockey game last night. I was able to still get home and get a decent amount of rest. Waking up the time I'm going to be waking up tomorrow, I'm going to need a little bit of extra rest. So, no, just get home and get ready for tomorrow…

Energy levels are good. Brain levels might be a little low, according to that. No, I feel like I get my legs back under my today. Did some things well. Did some things I've got to improve on. I'll go home and get some rest and get ready for tomorrow.”

It is pertinent to note that the Dallas Stars will take on Edmonton Oilers for Game 2 of the Western Conference Final on Friday. However, Scheffler won’t be in attendance.

Scottie Scheffler trails at Charles Schwab Challenge start

Scottie Scheffler teed off Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial with an eagle on the first hole. A feat that was replicated by rookie and Day 1 event leader John Pak. The World No. 1 golfer, playing four days after winning the PGA Championship, managed a 2-under 68 to close round 1. He sat T20 at the end of round 1, sharing the position with Michael Block and 13 others, five strokes behind the leader.

Scheffler, who skipped some practice rounds in interest of recovery and the Dallas Stars’ game, holed a putt for eagle from off the green on the par-5 first hole and a 23-footer for birdie on No. 2 in his opening hole. The 2024 PGA Tour Player of the Year, who aims to go three back to-back wins on the circuit this weekend, played the final 16 holes in 1-over.

For the unversed, Scheffler had a slow start to the 2025 campaign after missing the season-opener due to an injury. He failed to defend his Masters title, finishing solo fourth at Augusta. However, he climbed back to form to win The CJ Cup Byron Nelson earlier this month and went on to clinch the Wanamaker trophy two weeks later.

Currently, the ace golfer will need to come from behind to complete three wins in a row. It is pertinent to note that he did complete a comeback from a first-round deficit to surge into the lead in the third round at the PGA Championship.

