Scottie Scheffler opens up about Pinehurst's 'mystery' aspect after disappointing Day 2: "It's kind of luck of the draw"

Day 2 of the 2024 US Open has not been that great and Scottie Scheffler has suffered at the hands of the Pinehurst Course. Scheffler shot a 4 over par 74 on the second day, with a final score of +5 over the first two days of the US Open.

Scheffler's play on the 5th par-5 hole was a particularly painful double bogey, which has now put his chances of making the cut in jeopardy. Following the round, he spoke about the challenging bunkers at Pinehurst, where he often found his ball today.

Speaking via Sports Illustrated, Scottie Scheffler explained:

"I think that's part of the mystery of the kind of sandy areas. You get down there and it's kind of luck of the draw whether or not you have a shot. Preferably I would have loved to have hit like a little runner out of there, but I had a bush in my way to where I couldn't play the runner that I would have hoped to."

Scheffler did not manage to card a single birdie during the second round of the US Open and instead ended up with two bogeys and one double bogey. Finding the greens has been particularly difficult, and the World No. 1 experienced it himself with his shots going wayward.

"Really all you're trying to do from there is get it up on to the green somewhere, and I felt like I took the best route I could think of at first, and just because it's so unpredictable. So yeah, pretty challenging spot for your ball to end up in," he said.

Scheffler is at the cusp of not making the cut at the US Open, as the cutline currently stands at +5.

Scottie Scheffler struggles on Day 2 of the 2024 US Open alongside his grouping of Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele

The World No. 1, 2 and 3 golfers were all paired together for the first two rounds of the US Open. On the second day, only Xander Schauffele managed to hold his nerve in the group, carding a score of 1 under par.

Scottie Scheffler carded a +4, while Rory McIlroy carded a +2 to slip down the leaderboard. McIlroy also spoke about the tough conditions and Pinehurst.

"The golf course was harder today, some locations are definitely tougher. Tactically I felt more fairways today than yesterday. Missed the couple more greens. There are couple decent scores. It's a difficult day and the greens drying up and certainly not going easier," McIlroy told the media.

Only 15 golfers managed to stay under par after Day 1 of the US Open, and the number might just decrease with the tough conditions in Pinehurst.

