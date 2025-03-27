Scottie Scheffler opens up on playing ‘$10 course’ at Houston Open

Scottie Scheffler opened up on playing at the Houston Open venue. He will play at the Texas Children's Houston Open from March 27 to 30 at Memorial Park Golf Course. Before the PGA Tour started, he joined a press conference.

In the interview, Scheffler opened up on playing a PGA Tour event at the course, which is available to the public at $10. His words were:

“I think it's a lot of fun. I think when I was a kid if I could play a 2 golf course that the pros were playing on it would be pretty special. So to come here to a public course where anybody can come and play, it's a lot of fun. It's great to be here in Houston supporting this tournament, this event and definitely glad to be here.”

Scheffler further talked about how the current tournament would help him to prepare for the Masters in two weeks. He stated:

“I assume when you're practicing and playing at home those are always the courses that kind of pop up into your head. So when you're here with the Masters being only two weeks away, I think it's very easy for us to look ahead towards the Masters, but I'm trying to do my best to focus on this week. Like you said, playing on similar type of grass on the fairways and hitting similar shots.”

Scottie Scheffler's last tournament was THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished at T20 with a score of 4 under 284.

What are Scottie Scheffler's tee times for the Texas Children's Houston Open?

Scottie Scheffler's tee time for the first round of the Houston Open is 2:03 pm, along with Rickie Fowler and Sungjae Im on the first tee. Joel Dahmen, Taylor Montgomery, and Sami Valimaki are the first group to start at 8:20 am on the same tee. Next to them, Doug Ghim, Justin Lower, and Bronson Burgoon will tee off at 8:31 am on the same tee.

Here's a list of tee times and pairings:

Tee No. 1

8:20 a.m.: Joel Dahmen, Taylor Montgomery, Sami Valimaki

8:31 a.m.: Doug Ghim, Justin Lower, Bronson Burgoon

8:42 a.m.: Trey Mullinax, Danny Willett, Mac Meissner

8:53 a.m.: Nick Dunlap, Taylor Moore, Kurt Kitayama

9:04 a.m.: Austin Eckroat, Lee Hodges, Nick Hardy

9:15 a.m.: Peter Malnati, Vincent Norrman, Adam Hadwin

9:26 a.m.: Luke List, Emiliano Grillo, Zach Johnson

9:37 a.m.: Harry Hall, Chris Gotterup, Mackenzie Hughes

9:48 a.m.: Jimmy Walker, Beau Hossler, Henrik Norlander

9:59 a.m.: Alejandro Tosti, Philip Knowles, Kevin Velo

10:10 a.m.: Thorbjørn Olesen, Thriston Lawrence, Paul Peterson

10:21 a.m.: Takumi Kanaya, Frankie Capan III, William Mouw

10:32 a.m.: Kris Ventura, Michael Thorbjornsen, Noah Goodwin

1:30 p.m.: Chad Ramey, Lanto Griffin, Victor Perez

1:41 p.m.: J.J. Spaun, Keith Mitchell, Padraig Harrington

1:52 p.m.: Nicolai Højgaard, Jacob Bridgeman, Rasmus Højgaard

2:03 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, Sungjae Im

2:14 p.m.: Thomas Detry, Stephan Jaeger, Tony Finau

2:25 p.m.: Matt McCarty, Matt Wallace, Gary Woodland

2:36 p.m.: Joe Highsmith, Taylor Pendrith, Adam Schenk

2:47 p.m.: Michael Kim, Sam Stevens, David Skinns

2:58 p.m.: Eric Cole, Will Gordon, Rico Hoey

3:09 p.m.: Will Chandler, Jackson Suber, Braden Thornberry

3:20 p.m.: Kaito Onishi, Tim Widing, Vince Covello

3:31 p.m.: Jeremy Paul, Paul Waring, Noah Kent (a)

3:42 p.m.: Pierceson Coody, Charles Reiter

Tee No. 10

8:20 a.m. – Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak, Ben Kohles

8:31 a.m. – Charley Hoffman, Harry Higgs, Greyson Sigg

8:42 a.m. – Ryan Palmer, Max Greyserman, Ryo Hisatsune

8:53 a.m. – Rory McIlroy, Maverick McNealy, Wyndham Clark

9:04 a.m. – Nico Echavarria, Jake Knapp, Sahith Theegala

9:15 a.m. – Karl Vilips, Harris English, Min Woo Lee

9:26 a.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Camilo Villegas, Francesco Molinari

9:37 a.m. – Aaron Baddeley, Ryan Fox, Chandler Phillips

9:48 a.m. – K.H. Lee, Ben Martin, Sam Ryder

9:59 a.m. – Jesper Svensson, Niklas Norgaard, Matthew Riedel

10:10 a.m. – Kevin Roy, Ricky Castillo, Mason Andersen

10:21 a.m. – Quade Cummins, Cristobal Del Solar, Derek Bard

10:32 a.m. – Max McGreevy, Ryan Gerard, Trevor Cone

1:30 p.m. – David Lipsky, Vince Whaley, Aldrich Potgieter

1:41 p.m. – C.T. Pan, Matti Schmid, Ben Silverman

1:52 p.m. – Nate Lashley, Patrick Rodgers, Patrick Fishburn

2:03 p.m. – Rafael Campos, Davis Riley, Si Woo Kim

2:14 p.m. – Kevin Yu, Davis Thompson, Brandt Snedeker

2:25 p.m. – Nick Taylor, Patton Kizzire, Jason Day

2:36 p.m. – Aaron Rai, Adam Svensson, Seamus Power

2:47 p.m. – Mark Hubbard, Alex Smalley, Chan Kim

2:58 p.m. – Hayden Buckley, Antoine Rozner, Steven Fisk

3:09 p.m. – Rikuya Hoshino, Thomas Rosenmueller, Carlos Sainz Jr

3:20 p.m. – Matteo Manassero, Anders Albertson, Kyle Westmoreland

3:31 p.m. – Hayden Springer, Isaiah Salinda, Wilson Furr

3:42 p.m. – Danny Walker, John Pak, Taylor Dickson

( All times in ET)

