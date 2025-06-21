Scottie Scheffler plays down 'robotic' golf courses amid harsh conditions at Travelers Championship 

Scottie Scheffler opened up about conditions at the Travelers Championship 2025. The American golfer has teed it up at this week’s PGA Tour event, which already started with its first round on Thursday, June 19. The tournament is taking place at the TPC River Highlands in Connecticut.

Scottie Scheffler had a good start at the event, playing in harsh conditions. He maintained his opening round lead even after the second round at 9-under.

In the post-round press conference on Friday, Scheffler was asked about the conditions on the greens and how he managed to play in them. In response, the American said (via ASAP Sports):

"I would use "robotic" as maybe the word. It's not as robotic. I think when you're playing under no conditions or very light winds, I think you can hit a similar flight on every single shot and it would be fine. On days like today you have to work the ball both ways. You have to hit low shots, hit high shots. You're always playing a different type of shot, especially in conditions like this."

Scottie Scheffler played the opening round of 62 at the Travelers Championship and then carded the next round of 69 to take the lead in the game in a tie with Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Thomas. Last year, he had clinched the title at the same venue, and it would be interesting to see how things turn for him in 2025.

Scottie Scheffler reflects on his performance at the Travelers Championship 2025

Scheffler started the second round of the 2025 Travelers Championship on the first tee hole. He made par on the first five and then carded a bogey on the sixth hole. He then made two birdies on the seventh and ninth, and on the back nine, he made two more birdies and a double bogey on the 17th for a round of 1-under 69.

In the post-round press conference on Friday, Scottie Scheffler candidly reflected on his second-round performance. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"I played really nice again today. I bogeyed 6 early. I had a weird lie on the second shot and kind of chunked it. After that I hit each shot the way I wanted to, just didn't get the results from it. Outside of that, I felt like I played pretty well. It was very challenging out there with the wind gusts."

The third round will start on Saturday, June 21, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Sam Stevens and Nick Dunlap will start the game on Saturday, while Justin Thomas and Scottie Scheffler will tee off together at 2:25 p.m. ET.

Tommy Fleetwood and Jason Day will tee off at 2:15 p.m. ET, while Rory McIlroy and Harris English start the game at 1:35 p.m. ET.

