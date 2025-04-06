Scottie Scheffler reaches Augusta National to present awards ahead of The Masters 

Defending Masters champion Scottie Scheffler has arrived at Augusta National a little early this week. He arrived on Sunday (April 6) to attend the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship on Sunday and hand out awards to the winners.

CBS's official Instagram for their PGA Tour coverage shared photos of Scheffler at the event. Scheffler gave out awards and took pictures with the young golfers.

The two-time Masters champion donned his green jacket as he spent time with the tournament's participants.

"Masters champion Scottie Scheffler is on site at Augusta National to present awards for the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals," the caption read on Golf on CBS's post.

The rest of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf's greatest player will descend upon the esteemed ground of Augusta National tomorrow to begin their preparation for The Masters.

Scottie Scheffler will be hosting the exclusive Champions Dinner this Wednesday evening for the second time in his career. Scheffler won his first green jacket in 2022 and hosted the Champions Dinner in 2023.

Scottie Scheffler aims to defend his Masters title and capture first PGA Tour win since September of 2024

Scottie Scheffler at the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 (via Getty)

Despite playing well in an injury-shortened 2025 season, Scottie Scheffler is still searching for his first win this year. Scheffler won last year's Masters as a part of his seven PGA Tour wins in 2024. He also won the gold medal at the 2024 Olympics and the Hero World Challenge in December, which is hosted by Tiger Woods in the Bahamas.

The world's top ranked golfer missed the first month of the 2025 season after a freak injury while making Christmas dinner. This year, Scheffler has played in six PGA Tour events so far.

Scheffler has registered three top-10 finishes this year, with his best finish coming at last week's Texas Children's Houston Open. He finished tied for second with Gary Woodland after making a ferocious charge in the final nine in an attempt to catch leader Min Woo Lee.

Scheffler shot a seven-under-par 63 in the final round, shooting a five-under-par 30 on the final nine. Scheffler made four straight birdies on holes 13 through 16, getting within one shot of Min Woo Lee. Lee made par on the final hole to fend off Scheffler and Woodland by a singe shot to capture his first PGA Tour win.

Scottie Scheffler also played well at The Genesis Invitational in February, finishing tied for third place, three shots behind winner Ludvig Aberg. At his first event of the year, Scheffler finished tied for ninth at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM.

As the Major season heats up, Scheffler aims to capture his third green jacket this week.

