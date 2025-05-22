Scottie Scheffler reacts to the ‘1992 Defender’ on offer at 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge

Scottie Scheffler reacted to the 1992 Schwab Defender, on offer for the winner of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. He will play at Colonial Country Club this week after winning the 2025 PGA Championship last week by defeating Bryson DeChambeau with a five-shot lead.

Before the tournament, the golfer joined a pre-tournament press conference, where he was asked to share his thoughts on the 1992 Schwab Defender, which will be awarded to the Charles Schwab Challenge victor. In response, the World No. 1 replied, via ASAP Sports:

“Yeah, I did see the Defender. It looks nice. It looks nice.”

Scheffler was also asked to share his thoughts on the upcoming Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas, where the golfer was raised. He replied:

“Yeah, it's good to be back here in Texas playing at home. This is a golf course that I really love and I always enjoy coming back to. So I'm looking forward to the challenge that this golf course presents. It's a little bit of a different golf course than last week. Yeah, try and get prepared.”

Scottie Scheffler will tee off on Thursday for the four-day event with a cut system after two rounds.

Scottie Scheffler and others' tee times for the first round of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge

Scottie Scheffler will start with Daniel Berger and Davis Riley at 1:45 pm on the first hole. Next to them, J.J. Spaun, Cam Davis, and Gary Woodland will tee off at 1:56 pm on the same hole. Olin Browne, Hayden Buckley, and Patrick Rodgers are the first group to play at 8 am. Alejandro Tosti, Quade Cummins, and Pierceson Coody are the last group to play at 2:40 pm.

Here's the full list of tee times for the first round of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge (all times in ET):

Tee No. 1

8:00 a.m. – Olin Browne, Hayden Buckley, and Patrick Rodgers

8:11 a.m. – Will Gordon, Ryo Hisatsune, and Matti Schmid

8:22 a.m. – Trey Mullinax, Ryan Palmer, and Aldrich Potgieter

8:33 a.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Luke List, and Rafael Campos

8:44 a.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Patton Kizzire, and Jake Knapp

8:55 a.m. – Adam Schenk, Kevin Yu, and Christiaan Bezuidenhout

9:06 a.m. – Aaron Rai, Camilo Villegas, and Webb Simpson

9:17 a.m. – Charley Hoffman, Brian Campbell, and Matt Wallace

9:28 a.m. – Max Greyserman, Henrik Norlander, and Kevin Kisner

9:39 a.m. – Greyson Sigg, Beau Hossler, and Danny Willett

9:50 a.m. – Blades Brown, Taylor Dickson, and William Mouw

10:01 a.m. – Kevin Roy, Frankie Capan, and Michael Block

12:50 p.m. – Thorbjørn Olesen, Patrick Fishburn, and Bud Cauley

1:01 p.m. – Victor Perez, Doug Ghim, and Ryan Gerard

1:12 p.m. – Chad Ramey, Ben Silverman, and Robby Shelton

1:23 p.m. – J.T. Poston, Harris English, and Si Woo Kim

1:34 p.m. – Keith Mitchell, Rickie Fowler, and Tom Kim

1:45 p.m. – Daniel Berger, Davis Riley, and Scottie Scheffler

1:56 p.m. – J.J. Spaun, Cam Davis, and Gary Woodland

2:07 p.m. – Matt Kuchar, Ben Griffin, and Nick Hardy

2:18 p.m. – Sam Ryder, David Lipsky, and Richard Hoey

2:29 p.m. – Jesper Svensson, Neal Shipley, and Kris Ventura

2:40 p.m. – Alejandro Tosti, Quade Cummins, and Pierceson Coody

Tee No. 10

8:00 a.m. – Jacob Bridgeman, Sam Stevens, and McClure Meissner

8:11 a.m. – Chandler Phillips, Eric Cole, and Corey Pavin

8:22 a.m. – Danny Walker, Lanto Griffin, and Ben Kohles

8:33 a.m. – Maverick McNealy, Brian Harman, and Hideki Matsuyama

8:44 a.m. – Andrew Novak, Robert MacIntyre, and Akshay Bhatia

8:55 a.m. – Tommy Fleetwood, Chris Kirk, and Jordan Spieth

9:06 a.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Jhonattan Vegas, and Lucas Glover

9:17 a.m. – Matt McCarty, Joe Highsmith, and Tom Hoge

9:28 a.m. – Justin Lower, Harry Higgs, and Vince Whaley

9:39 a.m. – Takumi Kanaya, Jackson Suber, and Isaiah Salinda

9:50 a.m. – Jeremy Paul, Ricky Castillo, and John Pak

12:50 p.m. – Joel Dahmen, Nate Lashley, and Sami Valimaki

1:01 p.m. – Joseph Bramlett, Carson Young, and Chan Kim

1:12 p.m. – Michael Kim, Alex Smalley, and Mark Hubbard

1:23 p.m. – Austin Eckroat, Chris Gotterup, and Harry Hall

1:34 p.m. – Nicolas Echavarria, Adam Svensson, and Brice Garnett

1:45 p.m. – Andrew Putnam, Taylor Moore, and Lee Hodges

1:56 p.m. – Davis Thompson, Karl Vilips, and Peter Malnati

2:07 p.m. – Brandt Snedeker, Seamus Power, and Kurt Kitayama

2:18 p.m. – Zac Blair, David Frost, and Dylan Wu

2:29 p.m. – Michael Thorbjornsen, David Ford, and Max McGreevy

2:40 p.m. – Hayden Springer, Steven Fisk, and Will Chandler

