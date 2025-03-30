Scottie Scheffler recalls heartfelt gesture to caddie Ted Scott at Masters 2024: ‘He is a huge part of what I do"

Scottie Scheffler recalled a heartfelt gesture to his caddie, Ted Scott, at last year's Masters Tournament. The 2025 Masters Tournament is just two weeks away, and before the first major of the event, the Masters’ YouTube channel shared a video, where Scheffler described how he accompanied his caddie while walking off the green.

Ad

The video was uploaded a day ago, and Scheffler's words were:

“In ‘24, I was walking off the green, and I was like, well, I don’t want to, you know, make this walk by myself. So I kind of waited for Teddy to come up and make the walk with me, just, you know, because it was important. I felt like it was important for Teddy to have his moment with me as well. He puts in so much work at the beginning of the week.” ( Time Stamp: 25:37)

Ad

Trending

He continued, “I mean, he knows every inch of the golf course, and he’s a huge part of me being able to win the tournament—I mean, he really is. You know, we talk through basically every shot together. I remember in ‘22, he was reading almost every putt for me, and he really kind of holds my hand as we go around the golf course. I listen to a lot of what he says, and he’s a huge part of what we do. So in ‘24, it was really important for me to try to make the walk with him.”

Ad

Ad

Currently, Scottie Scheffler is playing at the Texas Children's Houston Open, and he is over with three rounds, finishing in third place with 12 under. In the first round, he scored 69 with three birdies in total. In the second and third rounds, he shot 62 and 69 with eight birdies and three birdies, respectively.

How did Scottie Scheffler perform in the 2024 and 2023 Masters Tournament?

Scottie Scheffler won the 2024 Masters Tournament with a score of 11 under. Scheffler shot 66 in the first round with six birdies, and he shot 72 in the second round with three birdies.

Ad

In the third round, he shot 71 with two birdies on the front nine and two birdies along with an eagle on the last nine. In the last round, he fired 68 with three birdies on the front nine and four birdies on the last nine.

Scheffler finished at T10 with a score of 4 under at the 2023 Masters Tournament. In the first round, he shot 68 with one birdie along with an eagle on the front nine and two birdies on the last nine. In the second and third rounds, he shot 75 and 71 with two and four birdies, respectively. In the last round, he shot 70 with five birdies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback