Scottie Scheffler cards hole-in-one ahead of PGA Championship

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will tee off at the 2025 PGA Championship on Thursday, May 15, at Quail Hollow Club. He is grouped with Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele for the opening round, scheduled to begin at 8:22 a.m. ET.

During a practice round at Quail Hollow, Scheffler carded a hole-in-one. In a video shared by Golf Digest, the 28-year-old was seen hitting a shot with a ball speed of 118 mph. The ball reached an apex of 103 feet before landing directly in the hole for an eagle.

According to the commentator, the shot by Scheffler was his first hole-in-one since the birth of his son Bennett on May 8, 2024. The post was uploaded with the caption,

"His first hole as a father is a memorable one.”

Scheffler had a delayed start to the 2025 season after injuring his hand on Christmas while cooking ravioli. The accident left a puncture in his palm. He made his return at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for ninth.

Scottie Scheffler got his first win of the season at the CJ CUP Byron Nelson after going winless in his first eight starts. He finished 31-under-par with a total of 253 strokes. In the final round, he shot an 8-under 63, which included an eagle on the par-5 9th hole.

He now heads into the PGA Championship looking for his third major title. Scottie Scheffler has won the Masters twice—in 2022 and 2024—but is still chasing his first PGA Championship win.

Scottie Scheffler takes inspiration from Rory McIlroy ahead of the PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler enters Quail Hollow with one win, one runner-up, and six top-10s this season. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy has picked up three victories in 2025, including the Masters, where he completed the career Grand Slam.

Scheffler said watching McIlroy’s game closely has given him ideas on how to improve his own.

"I think in our game, there's always little things that I look at in people's games that I can improve on. You look at a guy like Rory, you'd be hard-pressed to find anybody that has drove the ball better than he has in the history of the game."

"He might be the best driver of the ball that we've ever seen. You had a guy like Tiger who had a ton of speed, but Rory just has the accuracy that sets him apart too. Not only does he hit it really far, he hits it really straight," Scheffler added.

Both Scheffler and McIlroy are in good form and will be ones to watch at Quail Hollow as they compete for the PGA Championship title.

