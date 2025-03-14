Scottie Scheffler has not won yet in 2025, and following the second round at the Players Championship, he has an uphill battle to end that drought. A win would also make him the first-ever three-time consecutive champion in this event.

He hasn't been at the top of his game yet even after coming off a historic season last year. The world number one did have an injury at the beginning of the year, but he's still made several starts without a win.

Despite that, he's refusing to get frustrated. Via ASAP Text, he said:

"Well, I'm still right here, so don't need to get back anywhere. I'm right here. As far as the frustration, yeah, like for instance the last two days I felt like I could have scored a lot better."

Scheffler said he's had quite a few "good putts" that "just went right around the hole." He's not sure if they're slight misreads or just that his shots have been the tiniest bit off.

He explained:

"I think about my putt there on No. 9, Teddy and I had a really good read on it, turned a little left early, came back to the right at the end. The grain's going to the right, there's a gentle slope going to the right, my ball goes the other way."

The world number one said those putts would often go in last year, but they haven't been doing the same this year over the last few weeks. Nevertheless, Scheffler, who's five back of a historic three-peat, maintains that he's "doing a lot of good things, hitting a lot of good putts, and looking forward" to a comeback on Saturday and Sunday.

Scottie Scheffler praises rival at Players Championship

Scottie Scheffler is trailing Akshay Bhatia and Min Woo Lee by six strokes, but lurking in between Scheffler and the top is Rory McIlroy, who's four strokes ahead of him and has a win in 2025.

Scottie Scheffler praised Rory McIlroy at the Players (Image via Imagn)

Scheffler was asked about the consistency that McIlroy has had similar to how the American rarely has down weeks. He said via ASAP Text:

"Not only his consistency week-to-week but year after year. I think you got a guy there that's played really well out here for about 15 years. May even be longer than that. You guys would remember better than me."

He reiterated that McIlroy's longevity in golf is "very impressive," adding that the 27 wins he's earned in his career mean he must be doing a few things right in the sport.

Scottie Scheffler has an uphill battle to catch both McIlroy and the leaders at TPC Sawgrass over the next two days.

