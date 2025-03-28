Scottie Scheffler repeats history in Round 2 of the 2025 Houston Open

It may have taken all year long, but the form Scottie Scheffler enjoyed last year seems to have arrived in 2025. While searching for his first win of the season, he put in a historic outing at the Houston Open on Friday.

Ad

During round two of the Houston Open, Scheffler shot an impressive 62. Par is 70, so his -8 showing tied the all-time course record at the venue, Memorial Park Golf Course. It was his own record that he has now tied and has left yet another indelible mark in the history books.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The world number one just finished his 18th hole in the tournament. After a solid opening round, that -8 scoreline skyrocketed him to first place at -11. He currently leads Jackson Suber and Taylor Pendrith, both of whom have a couple of holes to play in the second round, by two.

Scheffler had a historic season last year, but a hand injury derailed his momentum. He still has two rounds to earn that elusive first victory in the ongoing season, and he just put in a historic round to get a little closer.

Ad

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy address decent opening rounds at Houston Open

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are the top two players in the field at the Houston Open in terms of OWGR (Official World Golf Ranking) rank. They normally wouldn't play in a non-Signature Event so close to the Masters, but both are in search of a final tune-up before Augusta.

Ad

Scottie Scheffler shot -3 in the opening round (Image via Imagn)

After his -3 opening round, Scheffler said via ESPN:

Ad

"Conditions were pretty tough out there today with the rain and the wind, so overall nice to keep a clean card."

Scheffler was two strokes back of the lead after that first round, with Keith Mitchell, Ryan Gerard, Alejandro Tosti, and Taylor Pendrith tying for the lead after 18. McIlroy was even for the day.

He said:

"Couldn't really find the middle of the club face for the first few holes. Once it brightened up and as the conditions got a little better, I felt like I drove it pretty well."

Scheffler, who had a score within striking distance anyway, turned up the heat in the second round and now leads. McIlroy has only played one hole for his second round and remains tied for 80th at even to par.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback