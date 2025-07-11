Scottie Scheffler reveals key challenge ‘that’s got to be factored’ at the Genesis Scottish Open

Scottie Scheffler had a decent start at the Genesis Scottish Open but said that the breezy conditions needed to be "factored" into every shot. He added that the wind rewarded good shots and punished poor ones.

On Thursday, July 10, the two-time major champion carded a 3-under 67 in the opening round and was tied for 14th. He began well with an eagle and a birdie to close the front nine at 32. However, on the back nine, he picked up two birdies against two bogeys to finish at 3-under.

During the post-round interview, Scottie Scheffler shed light on the conditions at the Renaissance Club.

"Yeah, it definitely got a bit breezy out there at times, not like it can really blow here but there's definitely a breeze," he said. "That's something that's got to be factored in on pretty much every shot.

"It was a good amount of wind to play on this course. It makes the course play really nice where you get rewarded for hitting high-quality shots and you get punished for hitting some poor ones," he added.

Following Day 1 play at the Renaissance Golf Club, Scottie Scheffler is three strokes behind the lead. Jake Knapp, Nico Echavarria, Sepp Straka, and Victor Perez share a one-shot lead over Matti Schmid and three others.

The World No. 1 golfer is grouped with Robert MacIntyre and Adam Scott for the second round of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025. The trio will tee off on Saturday, July 11, from the first tee at 8:43 a.m. ET.

The second round of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 will tee off at 2 a.m. ET, with Bud Cauley, Jacques Kruyswijk, and Dan Bradbury starting from the first tee. Simultaneously, Michael Kim, Sam Stevens, and Jordan Gumberg will tee off from the tenth hole.

Scottie Scheffler's performance at the Genesis Scottish Open 2025, Round 1 explored

Here's a look at Scottie Scheffler's hole-by-hole scorecard at the Genesis Scottish Open 2025, Round 1:

Hole 10 (Par 5): 3 (-2)

3 (-2) Hole 11 (Par 4): 4 (-2)

4 (-2) Hole 12 (Par 3): 3 (-2)

3 (-2) Hole 13 (Par 4): 4 (-2)

4 (-2) Hole 14 (Par 3): 3 (-2)

3 (-2) Hole 15 (Par 4): 4 (-2)

4 (-2) Hole 16 (Par 5): 4 (-3)

4 (-3) Hole 17 (Par 3): 3 (-3)

3 (-3) Hole 18 (Par 4): 4 (-3)

4 (-3) IN: 32 (-3)

32 (-3) Hole 1 (Par 4): 4 (-3)

4 (-3) Hole 2 (Par 4): 4 (-4)

4 (-4) Hole 3 (Par 5): 4 (-3)

4 (-3) Hole 4 (Par 4): 5 (-3)

5 (-3) Hole 5 (Par 4): 4 (-2)

4 (-2) Hole 6 (Par 3): 4 (-3)

4 (-3) Hole 7 (Par 4): 3 (-3)

3 (-3) Hole 8 (Par 4): 4 (-3)

4 (-3) Hole 9 (Par 3): 3 (-3)

3 (-3) OUT: 35 (-3)

35 (-3) Total: 67 (-3)

