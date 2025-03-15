Scottie Scheffler reveals one Rory McIlroy ability he's envious of

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are currently playing in The Players Championship, which is being held at TPC Sawgrass. Both golfers have completed two rounds in this tournament. While Scheffler finds himself tied for 16th place, McIlroy is tied for fourth place.

After Round 2, Scheffler was part of a press conference in which he answered various questions about his game on Friday. In one such answer, the World No. 1 golfer spoke about a McIlroy ability he is envious of. When asked about McIlroy's consistency, Scheffler said:

"Well not only his consistency week-to-week but year after year. I think you got a guy there that's played really well out here for about 15 years. May even be longer than that. You guys would remember better than me. But it's very impressive, not only his week-to-week but his longevity year after year. The guy's won, I think they said 27 times this morning on the first tee on TOUR, and he's doing a few things right to be putting up those kind of numbers."

So far, the 2025 season has been decent for Rory McIlroy. He began the year with a victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The Northern Irish golfer followed this win by back-to-back top 20 finishes at The Genesis Invitational and the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Currently, after two Rounds, Rory McIlroy finds himself tied for fourth place at The Players Championship 2025. Given his position in the tournament, McIlroy will be a favorite to win this edition of the Players Championship heading into Round 3 and Round 4.

What time will Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy tee off in Round 3 of The Players Championship 2025?

In Round 3 of The Players Championship, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy will tee off at 1:10 PM ET and 2:25 PM ET, respectively. While Scheffler will be paired with Taylor Pendrith, McIlroy will be paired with J.J. Spaun.

Here is a detailed look at the tee times and pairings for Round 3 of The Players Championship 2025:

8:25 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Danny Walker

8:35 a.m.: C.T. Pan, Justin Lower

8:45 a.m.: Tom Kim, Mac Meissner

8:55 a.m.: Daniel Berger, Xander Schauffele

9:05 a.m.: Rico Hoey, Jesper Svensson

9:15 a.m.: Aaron Rai, Sungjae Im

9:25 a.m.: Russell Henley, Corey Conners

9:35 a.m.: Matt Kuchar, Joel Dahmen

9:50 a.m.: Austin Eckroat, Keegan Bradley

10:00 a.m.: Matthieu Pavon, Camilo Villegas

10:10 a.m.: Byeong Hun An, Kurt Kitayama

10:20 a.m.: Ryan Fox, Denny McCarthy

10:30 a.m.: Hayden Springer, Will Chandler

10:40 a.m.: J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk

10:50 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Tom Hoge

11:00 a.m.: Ryan Gerard, Joe Highsmith

11:15 a.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Trey Mullinax

11:25 a.m.: Chandler Phillips, Si Woo Kim

11:35 a.m.: Isaiah Salinda, Sami Valimaki

11:45 a.m.: Sahith Theegala, Davis Thompson

11:55 a.m.: Davis Riley, Justin Thomas

12:05 p.m.: Cameron Young, Carson Young

12:15 p.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Bud Cauley

12:25 p.m.: Matt McCarty, Stephan Jaeger

12:40 p.m.: Max McGreevy, Beau Hossler

12:50 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Sam Ryder

1:00 p.m.: Taylor Moore, Rickie Fowler

1:10 p.m.: Taylor Pendrith, Scottie Scheffler

1:20 p.m.: Sepp Straka, Charley Hoffman

1:30 p.m.: Harris English, Billy Horschel

1:40 p.m.: Jacob Bridgeman, Emiliano Grillo

1:55 p.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Jake Knapp

2:05 p.m.: Lucas Glover, Will Zalatoris

2:15 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Alex Smalley

2:25 p.m.: J.J. Spaun, Rory McIlroy

2:35 p.m.: Min Woo Lee, Akshay Bhatia

