Scottie Scheffler reveals why he prefers wearing shoes from popular American brand

Scottie Scheffler has a number of brand sponsors and companies he works with, including Nike. The popular American gear brand has designed shoes for Scheffler that golfers can use, and the decision to partner up with the company has been a good one for the world number one.

He's been wearing the brand for years, as he is always seen on the golf course with a simple hat with the ever-recognizable swoosh on the front. The logo has been on his shoes, too, and now he has a brand-new one for the world to see.

In revealing the shoe, Scheffler also got to the heart of what makes partnering with Nike so special. He said:

"I think what's always been interesting about working with Nike is, the amount of input they try to get from their athletes. So, for me to be able to have a relationship with the head shoe designer for the golf shoes since I was a junior golfer, I think is something that's really cool."

Nike was Tiger Woods' preferred gear partnership for nearly 30 years before the aging golfer decided to go his own way and develop his own brand. Now, Scheffler is arguably the face of Nike golf, and he believes the brand treats him well in that position.

Scheffler has some of the most unique footwork in the sport of golf, and that often requires special shoes. Nike has gone to great lengths to get the right shoes for the world number one, who is often accused of having poor footwork. That requires a different type of shoe, one that the two sides have worked together to create.

Nike designer opens up on special Scottie Scheffler shoes

Nike shoe designer Matt Plumb has a close relationship with Scottie Scheffler. The two worked long and hard to come up with a shoe designed specially for the golfer to meet his needs and give him the best on-course performance.

Scottie Scheffler's Nike shoes (Image via Imagn)

That required them to get into how Scheffler plays. Plumb said via the PGA Tour:

“We approached Scottie and asked him if he would be interested in sharing his insights around how we can make better-performing footwear, and he jumped at the chance."

Plumb said this was a chance for them to learn about Scheffler, and for the golfer, and others in his situation, to learn about how Nike operates. They can combine knowledge to come up with the best possible product, one that works and is feasible.

The designer added that Scottie Scheffler has "incredibly unique" footwork, but that's what "makes him great". They needed to find a shoe that could give him support but also the freedom he needed to excel. They've done that with the Nike Victory Pro 4 golf shoe.

