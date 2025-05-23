"Scottie Scheffler is right" - Fans slam LIV Golf fan page for claiming the 3x Major winner's statement on LIV golfers is 'wrong'

Scottie Scheffler's latest statement regarding LIV Golf has sparked arguments among fans on social media. The 2025 PGA Championship winner recently stated in an interview that the players who have left the PGA will be responsible for bringing the two tours together in the future. Not only that, but he claimed that guys like him couldn't do anything because they always supported the PGA.

One LIV fan page, LIV Golf Nation, on X (previously called Twitter), shared a post that stated Scottie Scheffler is 'wrong' about LIV players leaving the PGA Tour. It claimed that the players had just signed a contract for 14 team games, and the PGA banned them.

"Scottie Scheffler is wrong. LIV golfers didn't "leave" anywhere. They signed contracts to play 14 team events per year on LIV, and the PGA Tour decided to ban them. A lot of the top golfers on LIV would happily play on both tours, fans should place their blame on the PGA Tour."

In the comments section of this post, the majority of the users slammed LIV Golf Nation's claim. Fans also began to assert that those who left knew they would be barred from the PGA but chose to go anyway.

One fan stated:

"Scottie is right!"

Another fan commented:

"LIV fans are brainless."

Here are a few other comments:

"They knew signing with LIV WAS leaving the PGA idiot!!! Scottie is right - it’s up to LIV to fix what they broke," another fan wrote.

"They did leave knowing that if they signed LIV contracts, they would be banned," one fan pointed out.

"Except they left knowing they’d get banned," another fan calimed.

"Lmao they left and now they suck. No match for Scottie," one fan exclaimed.

Notably, Scottie Scheffler's comments about the Saudi's PIF-backed league came after he dominated LIV stars Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm at Quail Hollow.

How did Scottie Scheffler perform in the 2025 PGA Championship?

Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty

Scottie Scheffler won his third career golf major with a dominant victory at Quail Hollow. He finished the tournament with a total score of 11 under par, five strokes above Davis Riley, Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English.

The World No. 1 played at another level throughout the event and finished without any real challenge to his maiden PGA Championship win. He also received $3.4 million in prize money, which represented a sizable chunk of the total reward pool.

Talking about his rounds, here's a detailed view:

Round 1 (Thursday): 69 (-2)

Scheffler started off the tournament with a solid 2-under-par round. With this start, he managed to keep a good position on the leaderboard.

Round 2 (Friday): 68 (-3)

After a good start, he improved his standing with a 3-under-par and moved one step closer to the top of the leaderboard.

Round 3 (Saturday): 65 (-6)

This was Scheffler's standout round, featuring seven birdies and an eagle. He had an exceptional play on the challenging "Green Mile" (holes 16-18), where he went 2-under-par. This performance gave him a three-shot lead heading into the final round.

Round 4 (Sunday): 71 (Even)

Despite a shaky front nine at +2, Scheffler steadied himself on the back nine. A crucial birdie at the par-5 10th hole helped him regain momentum. His composure under pressure allowed him to finish the round at even par, securing a five-stroke victory over his nearest competitors.

