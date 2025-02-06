Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy among star-studded group on Happy Gilmore 2 set

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are two names currently focused on competing in the ongoing PGA Tour season. While both golfers are set to compete in this week's WM Phoenix Open, recently, they were part of a very interesting video shared on social media.

On X (fka Twitter), the PGA Tour shared a video of the behind-the-scenes footage from the sets of Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2. In this video, Scheffler and McIlroy are among a group of professional golfers that also includes the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, and Will Zalatoris.

In the video, the golfers can be seen having a good time with the movie's cast and crew, particularly Adam Sandler (Happy Gilmore) and Christopher McDonald (Shooter McGavin). As mentioned above, Happy Gilmore 2 is a sequel to the 1996 sports comedy film with the same title.

You can check the video of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and other professional golfers below:

The first movie revolved around Gilmore joining the PGA Tour to make money and save his grandmother's house. While not much is known about the plot surrounding part 2, Netflix released a teaser last year in which Happy Gilmore was seen swinging the golf ball and facing off with his rival Shooter McGavin.

Where will Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy compete next and what time will they tee off?

After winning last week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, McIlroy is one of the few big names missing the WM Phoenix Open. As a matter of fact, the Irishman hasn't played this tournament since 2023.

Scottie Scheffler, on the other hand, is competing at the WM Phoenix Open, where he is paired with Max Homa and TomKim. The trio will tee off from the 1st tee at 2:44 PM ET. Here is a look at the pairings and tee-off times for Round 1 of the WM Phoenix Open:

1st tee

9:20 am - Trey Mullinax, Sam Stevens, Ben Silverman

9:31 am - J.J. Spaun, Bud Cauley, Patrick Fishburn

9:42 am - Greyson Sigg, Vince Whaley, Carson Young

9:53 am - Rafael Campos, Emiliano Grillo, Seamus Power

10:04 am - Kevin Yu, Patton Kizzire, Vincent Norrman

10:15 am - Mackenzie Hughes, Matt Kuchar, Ben An

10:26 am - Maverick McNealy, Peter Malnati, Chris Kirk

10:37 am - J.T. Poston, Lucas Glover, Nick Hardy

10:48 am - Erik van Rooyen, Corey Conners, Kurt Kitayama

10:59 am - Henrik Norlander, Max Greyserman, Joe Highsmith

11:10 am - Lanto Griffin, Max McGreevy, Paul Waring

2:00 pm - Sam Ryder, Taylor Montgomery, Sami Valimaki

2:11 pm - Beau Hossler, Ryan Fox, Chan Kim

2:22 pm - Mark Hubbard, Min Woo Lee, Andrew Novak

2:33 pm - Matt McCarty, Akshay Bhatia, Wyndham Clark

2:44 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Tom Kim, Max Homa

2:55 pm - Billy Horschel, Sahith Theegala, Rickie Fowler

3:06 p.m. Robert MacIntyre, Harry Hall, Si Woo Kim

3:17 p.m. Austin Eckroat, Chris Gotterup, Adam Hadwin

3:28 pm - Joel Dahmen, Nate Lashley, Ryan Palmer

3:39 pm - C.T. Pan, Keith Mitchell, Rico Hoey

3:50 pm - Thriston Lawrence, Frankie Capan III, Josele Ballester

10th tee

9:20 am - Charley Hoffman, Ben Kohles, Matti Schmid

9:31 am - K.H. Lee, Kevin Kisner, David Skinns

9:42 am - Michael Kim, Will Gordon, Rasmus Hojgaard

9:53 am - Nick Dunlap, Justin Thomas, Luke Clanton

10:04 am - Nick Taylor, Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth

10:15 am - Sepp Straka, Sam Burns, Sungjae Im

10:26 am - Jake Knapp, Luke List, Gary Woodland

10:37 am - Davis Thompson, Brandt Snedeker, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

10:48 am - Brendon Todd, Victor Perez, Chandler Phillips

10:59 am - Chad Ramey, Ben Griffin, Nicolai Hojgaard

11:10 am - Kris Ventura, Will Chandler, Jesse Mueller

2:00 pm - Ben Martin, Doug Ghim, David Lipsky

2:11 pm - Andrew Putnam, Denny McCarthy, Ryo Hisatsune

2:22 pm - Chez Reavie, Patrick Rodgers, Eric Cole

2:33 pm - Camilo Villegas, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk

2:44 pm - Nico Echavarria, Matt Wallace, Taylor Moore

2:55 pm - Lee Hodges, Adam Svensson, Cameron Young

3:06 pm - Brian Harman, Matt Fitzpatrick, Webb Simpson

3:17 pm - Davis Riley, Brice Garnett, Matthieu Pavon

3:28 pm - Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Jacob Bridgeman

3:39 pm - Daniel Berger, Thomas Detry, Mac Meissner

3:50 pm - Hayden Springer, Michael Thorbjornsen, Steven Fisk

