Scottie Scheffler & Rory McIlroy to headline an "all-star skills" style event at the Trump National Golf Club

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are all set to compete in a newly established event in December. The world's two top ranked golfers will compete in an event that will test out their all-round golf skills. They will compete against each other with a team of four golfers.

Josh Carpenter shared all the details about this event, noting that the tour is planning a TV event for December at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida.

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are currently the only two players confirmed for the event, and they will captain two separate teams that will compete against each other.

Each team is said to have four golfers, but no LIV Golf player is expected to be featured. According to reports, the event will be aired on numerous Versant networks (Comcast spinoffs). Interestingly, the event is scheduled to be produced by the same group that was involved in "The Showdown" last year.

NUCLR Golf reported the story on X with a post that read,

"🚨⭐️⛳️ #NEW: Rory McIlroy & Scottie Scheffler are reportedly set to headline a new made for TV ‘all-star skills’ style event this December with 4 players per side. The event is slated for Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter and air on multiple Versant networks (Comcast spinoff). The event will be produced by the same group that put on last year’s ‘The Showdown’ but will not include any LIV golfers (Via Josh Carpenter)."

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy have been in excellent form this season, with McIlroy winning the 2025 Masters and Scheffler winning five tournaments, including two golf Majors, the PGA Championship and the Open Championship.

How did Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy fare in the 2024 The Showdown?

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy were also a part of last year's PGA vs LIV event, The Showdown. It was a dual battle event featuring two PGA Tour golfers (Scheffler and McIlroy) taking on two LIV Golf players (Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka). The four of them are the top stars in the golf world and the event had a lot of hype surrounding it.

The event began with the first six holes played as a better ball, in which competitors played solo, and the lowest score was deemed the team score. Scheffler and McIlroy clinched the point in this format and took the lead by 1-0.

The next six holes were played with each player taking alternate shots. McIlroy made a winning putt on the 12th hole to bring the PGA Tour to 2-0.

The last six holes featured head-to-head singles between Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau, as well as Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka. Scheffler sealed his victory with a birdie putt on the 16th hole. For this amazing win, Scheffler and McIlroy received the winnings, worth $10 million in cryptocurrency at that time.

