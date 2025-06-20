Scottie Scheffler rules out replicating rival’s gloveless experiment at Travelers Championship

Scottie Scheffler opened up about Collin Morikawa playing at the Travelers Championship 2025 without gloves. The former Open Championship winner had opted not to use the gloves during the first round of the signature event, held on Thursday, June 19.

Scottie Scheffler is also playing this week and took an early lead in the game. In the post-round press conference on Thursday, he was asked about Morikawa and his opinion on his fellow PGA Tour player not using the gloves.

In response, the current World No. 1 revealed that he had also tried to hit without gloves, but he was "not any good at it."

"I've tried to hit without my glove and I'm not any good at it," Scheffler said (via ASAP Sports). "You definitely won't see me doing that. I've got sweaty hands so that ain't going to work."

Collin Morikawa also explained his reasons for not wearing gloves in the post-round press conference.

"Look, we're crazy," Morikawa said (via ASAP Sports). "Honestly, we're crazy because we try a lot of things, but that's what makes us really good is we're trying to find the little things. Even though last week I think I was top 5 or whatever in approach, it's like, I know I can get better and feel more comfortable. Even though it ends up close, it's a comfort factor of just being less stressed out there."

Scheffler has a remarkable start to his game at the 2025 Travelers Championship. He carded the opening round of 62 to take an early lead in the game in a tie with Austin Eckroat. Meanwhile, Morikawa played a round of 3-under 67 and settled in the T15 position.

Scottie Scheffler reflects on his favourite shot from round one at the Travelers Championship 2025

In the post-round press conference on Thursday, Scottie Scheffler was asked by a reporter about his favourite shot or hole in the opening round of this week's tournament. In response, the American talked about his shot in the 13th, saying (via ASAP Sports):

"I mean, 13, that 3-iron I hit in there was really nice. It was pretty much exactly what I was trying to do. It was kind of one where I had to hit it really solid in order to get it there with the water short, and I just did pretty much exactly what I wanted to and it felt nice."

Scottie Scheffler teed it up on the first hole, making two back-to-back birdies at the Travelers Championship 2025. He then added another birdie on the fourth and then on the sixth.

He made one more birdie on the front nine on the par-4 ninth hole. Meanwhile, on the back nine, he made a birdie on the 12th. On the 13th, he made a spectacular eagle, which he called his favorite shot of the day. He wrapped up the opening round, making another birdie and a bogey on the 17th for a total of 8-under.

