Scottie Scheffler Ryder Cup tee times: Sunday Singles and tee off time explored

Scottie Scheffler will meet Jon Rahm in the Sunday singles of the 2023 Ryder Cup. They will be the first pair to tee off on Sunday, Oct. 1, with their tee time set for 5:35 am ET.

Scheffler has had a challenging week at the Marco Simone Golf Club, losing two of his three matches and managing only a half-point in the Friday afternoon four-ball session.

Scheffler and Brooks Koepka endured the worst defeat in the 96-year history of the Ryder Cup on Saturday, Sept. 30, as Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Åberg beat them 9 and 7. The defeat was so embarrassing that the World No. 1 golfer struggled to control his emotions.

Meanwhile, Rahm has remained unbeaten in three games, winning two and tying the Friday afternoon four-ball against Scheffler and Koepka.

After two days and 16 games, Team Europe have accumulated 10.5 points, putting them just four points away from reclaiming the Ryder Cup and continuing their dominance at home.

The US have earned 5.5 points, thanks to a favorable Saturday four-ball performance, but need to secure 8.5 points out of the 12 available on Sunday. It will be an uphill task for the visitors.

What happened at the Ryder Cup 2023 in the first two days?

Here're the results for all four sessions played so far at the Ryder Cup 2023:

Friday Foursome

Match 1: Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns (US) lost to Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton (Europe) 4 and 3.

Max Homa and Brian Harman (US) lost to Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Åberg (Europe) 4 and 3.

Match 3: Rickie Fowler and

Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa (US) lost to Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka (Europe) 2 and 1.

Match 4: Xander Schauffele and

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay (US) lost to Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood (Europe) 2 and 1.

Friday Four-Ball Matches

Match 5: Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth vs. Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton ended in a tie.

Match 8: Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick beat Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele (5 and 3).

Saturday Foursome

Match 9: Justin Thomas & Jordan Spieth lost to Rory McIlroy & Tommy Fleetwood (2&1).

Match 12: Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele beat Jon Rahm & Tyrrell Hatton (2&1).

Saturday Fourball

Match 13: Sam Burns & Collin Morikawa beat Viktor Hovland & Ludvig Åberg (4&3).

Match 16: Patrick Cantlay & Wyndham Clark beat Matthew Fitzpatrick & Rory McIlroy (1 UP).