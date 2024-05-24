Scottie Scheffler’s arresting officer has long list of previous misconduct records - Reports

The Scottie Scheffler case continues to be the talk of the golf world. Following a press conference held by police on Thursday, several details have come to light, including some about Bryan Gillis' background, the officer who arrested Scheffler.

On Thursday, journalist Jason Riley, covering criminal justice for Louisville's local media outlet WDRB, shared on his X account (formerly Twitter) details from Gillis' history of disciplinary actions during his tenure as a member of the police force.

According to Riley's report, Gillis has received 12 disciplinary actions. These have ranged from a written reprimand to a five-day suspension.

The data reported by Riley spans from November 2007 to the present but does not include the measures he faced for failing to activate the body camera at the time of Scottie Scheffler's arrest.

Riley also reported on his X account that Bryan Gillis' file includes several commendations. The report cites a commendation received in 2021 when Gillis issued "108 citations in four hours."

Finally, the report indicates that the officer who arrested Scottie Scheffler has several secondary jobs. These include roles as a private investigator, security guard, and traffic controller.

Bryan Gillis arrested Scottie Scheffler in the early hours of May 17, as the player was en route to Valhalla Golf Club to participate in the second round of the PGA Championship.

It occurred during a traffic stop near the venue due to a previous car accident. Scheffler attempted to overcome the stop and was intercepted by Gillis.

The officer claimed in his official report that he was dragged by the vehicle driven by Scheffler. The player, on the other hand, claimed that he did not understand the directions he was being given at the time.

Scheffler was traveling in a courtesy vehicle marked with PGA Championship logos. The stop occurred on the very edge of Valhalla Golf Club, where the tournament was played.

How was Scottie Scheffler's performance at the PGA Championship?

Scottie Scheffler was detained for several hours but was able to arrive on time for his second-round tee time. The start was postponed due to an accident in which a person lost his life.

Scheffler shot a score of 66 on the second day, with six birdies and one bogey. The previous day he had shot 67, with one eagle, four birdies, and two bogeys.

The third round saw him slip away from the top of the leaderboard, as he posted a score of 73, with five birdies, five bogeys and a double bogey. This was Scheffler's worst round since August 2023.

The world number one played the fourth and final round for a score of 65, with seven birdies and one bogey. Thanks to his performance, he finished T8 with a final score of 13 under, eight strokes behind the winner, Xander Schauffele.