Scottie Scheffler’s BMW Championship win draws 43% surge in viewership from 2024

Scottie Scheffler's thrilling win at the BMW Championship 2025 has broken the four-year viewership record for the tournament. The Sunday showdown on NBC drew 3.5 million viewers, which is a whopping 43 percent more than last year.

The BMW Championship was played from August 10 to August 17 at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland. In the final round, Scheffler overcame the four-stroke deficit to post a two-stroke win over Robert MacIntyre.

On Tuesday, August 19, Josh Carpenter of Sports Business Journal shared the viewership data of the latest concluded PGA Tour event.

"Golf viewership from Sunday: NBC draws 3.5M for the final round of the BMW Championship (Scheffler)," he wrote. "That's up 43% from 2.5M last year for Keegan Bradley. Prior two years were 3.0M (Hovland on CBS) and 2.8M (Cantlay on NBC).

Carpenter also shared that LIV Golf Indianapolis drew 426,000 viewers on Fox during the final round.

Carpenter added that NBC garnered 3.05 million viewers during the weekend, which was 41 percent up from last year. The surge was also seen in other aspects, too, as Golf Channel had 502K viewership in early-round coverage, 19% up from last year, while weekend lead-ins also surged by 84 percent to 885K.

Carpenter further reported that Fox had 297K viewership on LIV's Friday round, while 338K on Saturday.

How much money did Scottie Scheffler win at the BMW Championship 2025?

The purse size of the BMW Championship 2025 was a whopping $20 million, and Scottie Scheffler earned a winner's share of $3.6 million. Robert MacIntyre took $2.16 million for the solo runner-up, while Maverick McNealy bagged $1.36 million for a third-place finish.

Earlier, Scottie Scheffler entered the final round of the BMW Championship with a four-shot deficit. He carded a 3-under 67 on Day 4 at Caves Valley to finish at 15-under and claim his fifth win of the season. MacIntyre, who had led on all four days, fell behind after a final-round 73.

Scottie Scheffler has now won five titles in two straight seasons, and he is the only player outside Tiger Woods to achieve this since 2000. He has been World No. 1 in the OWGR for 118 straight weeks and is now third for most weeks as number one with 153 weeks.

This week, the four-time major champion is in East Lake, Georgia, for the Tour Championship, which tees off on Thursday, August 21. He is entering as the defending champion and hot favorite. It will be interesting to see if he continues his dominance or if other names will surprise him.

