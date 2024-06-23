Scottie Scheffler’s caddie earned an estimated $1,338,800 from 6 events as the world #1 takes home $13,388,000 from Signature Events

The 2024 Travelers Championship is underway at the TPC River Highlands course in Cromwell, Connecticut. With the final round set to tee off today, Scottie Scheffler leads the 70-player field at the PGA Tour's final Signature Event of the year.

Scottie Scheffler has played in seven out of eight Signature Events this season, including the 2024 Travelers Championship. Having missed the Wells Fargo Championship due to the birth of his firstborn son, Scheffler has dominated the field having recorded top-ten finishes in all events.

Another perk that came with his finishes on the Signature Events is the big cheque he and his caddie, Ted Scott, get to take home. Here's a look into Scottie Scheffler's earnings on the PGA Tour's Signature series:

Trending

The Sentry - $690,500 (tied for 5th place)

AT&T Pebble Beach - $642,500 (tied for 6th place)

Genesis Invitational - $455,000 (tied for 10th place)

Arnold Palmer Invitational - $4,000,000 (1st place)

RBC Heritage - $3,600,000 (1st place)

The Memorial Tournament - $4,000,000 (1st place)

It has been a longstanding tradition that a tournament winner's caddie receives a ten percent cut of the player's earnings. Following this metric, Scottie Scheffler's caddie, Ted Scott, made an estimated $1,338,800 from the World No.1's $13,388,000 made in earnings solely from the Signature Events.

Scottie Scheffler has made a total of $24,096,858 in earnings in 14 events played on the PGA Tour. The earnings from the Signature Events alone make up for more than half of his total season earnings.

Expand Tweet

Scottie Scheffler at the 2024 Travelers Championship - Recap

Scottie Scheffler has teed off in the final round of the 2024 Travelers Championship. The PGA Tour star leads the field at an impressive total score of 19 under par. Scheffler is currently two under par for the day through nine holes.

Scheffler started the day well with five straight back-to-back pars followed by two consecutive birdies on TPC River Highlands' holes 6 and 7. So far today, Scottie Scheffler averages his drives at 314.10 yards and has hit six out of seven fairways so far to give him a driving accuracy of 85.71 percent.

He has hit six out of nine greens with his regulation shot to give him a greens in regulation percentage of 66.67 percent. Scottie Scheffler averages 1.67 putts per green in regulation hit so far into the final round and has made a total of 30 feet worth of putts.

Here's a look into Scheffler's scoring distribution at the 2024 Travelers Championship with nine holes still left to play:

Eagles: 1 (T8)

Birdies: 21 (T5)

Pars: 37 (T65)

Bogeys: 4 (T9)