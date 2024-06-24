Scottie Scheffler's caddie earns more than Jordan Spieth in 2024, paling his $2,500,000 in season winnings

Scottie Scheffler has been by far the most successful golfer of 2024. The season is not yet over, but no one else is predicted to match him for the remainder of the year. Scheffler's success is reflected in the fact that his caddie has earned as much as a star like Jordan Spieth.

Spieth has had earnings of $2,503,174 for his results on the PGA Tour. This is an unthinkable sum for most caddies, but not for Ted Scott, who works with Scottie Scheffler.

Although the details of the contract between Ted Scott and Scottie Scheffler are not public, it is common practice for the caddie to earn 10% of the player's earnings when he wins, and between 5% and 7% when he takes another place. Taking those percentages as a benchmark, Scott's earnings equal Jordan Spieth's.

Scottie Scheffler has won six tournaments during the 2024 season. His income from those wins has been $23,300,000, of which $2,300,000 (10%) would have gone to Ted Scott. In the other 9 events he has played in during the season, Scottie Scheffler has earned $4,396,858, of which between $219,842 (5%) and $307,780 (7%) would be Ted Scott's earnings.

With these figures, Scott would be earning between $2,519,842 and $2,607,780, i.e., a higher amount than Jordan Spieth.

Scottie Scheffler on 2024 PGA Tour money list

Scottie Scheffler overwhelmingly leads the 2024 PGA Tour money list. So much so that he is more than $15 million ahead of Xander Schauffele, who is in second place.

Jordan Spieth, on the other hand, is in 49th place. That would be approximately the position that Scheffler's caddie, Ted Scott, would occupy if he were included in this list. In addition to Spieth, Scott would surpass major champions such as Lucas Glover and Adam Scott.

Scheffler currently ranks seventh on the PGA Tour all-time money list with $70.3 million in career earnings, but his 2024 earnings would place him inside the Top 100 (72nd). His caddie would rank approximately 513th if he were included.

The PGA Tour's all-time money list includes 998 players, led by Tiger Woods, with more than $120 million in career earnings. Woods is currently the only player with career earnings over $100 million.

The 2024 PGA Tour money list features Ludvig Aberg, who ranks fifth with $7.8 million and has yet to win during the season. The 2024 season has not ended, but already the $27.7 million Scheffler has earned is a new PGA Tour record for a single season. Scheffler himself set the previous record a year prior, taking home $21 million.