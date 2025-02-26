Scottie Scheffler’s caddie reveals reason to ditching $40M LIV golfer for the Masters champ

Scottie Scheffler's caddie, Ted Scott, revealed that it was the golfer's attitude of working on himself that convinced him to team up with him and build a successful partnership. He stated that he was willing to back anyone who showed even a little bit of hope.

Ad

Scottie Scheffler has had a great partnership with his caddie, Ted Scott, over the last few years. In these two years, Scott has helped the star golfer reach the top of the OWGR and win multiple titles, including two Masters. However, before teaming up with Scheffler, Scott also had a successful partnership with Bubba Watson, helping him earn two green jackets.

In the recently released fourth episode of Netflix's Full Swing, Ted Scott discusses the beginning of his partnership with Scottie Scheffler.

Ad

Trending

"I had never really met Scottie, other than the fact that we played with him in the New Orleans tournament," he said. "And I saw that he was kind of feisty, you know? And so that was one of the questions I actually asked him when he called me."

"I said, 'I don't know if I wanna work for you, 'cause of your attitude.' I posed that question to him. He said, 'That's a fair question. And that's something I'm willing to work on.' All I need is a little bit of hope and I'll get behind anybody. So I decided to take the job and here we are," he added.

Ad

"I have no regrets," - When Bubba Watson opened up Scottie Scheffler's caddie Ted Scott

Bubba Watson and Ted Scott (Image Source: Imagn)

Before joining Scottie Scheffler's team, Ted Scott had a fifteen-year partnership with Bubba Watson until 2021. A few years ago, the LIV Golf star reflected on their fallout.

Ad

"I have no regrets, and I don’t think he does either," he said as per Golf.com. "He has made more money now without me. He needed ten more years. I haven’t told anybody, but I had some struggles this offseason. Wrote a book about some struggles. My wrist, I had a wrist injury all last year. Had some PRP."

Ad

"So I called him and told him. I said, look, man, I’m 43 years old. I don’t know what I’m going to do. My wrist is killing me. He is like he needs ten more years, and I gave him a nice retirement package when we split up, but we split up mutually," he added."

The duo won 10 titles on the PGA Tour, including two Masters Tournaments. However, the Scottie Scheffler and Ted Scott partnership has secured 13 titles, including two Masters, two Players Championships, and a Tour Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback