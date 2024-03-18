Scottie Scheffler’s caddie surpasses Rory McIlroy’s $798,205 prize money this year in just 2 weeks

Scottie Scheffler's success has been incredible, but it has not been exclusive to him. His team and in particular his caddie also have much to celebrate. Ted Scott, Scheffler's bagman, surpassed in the last two weeks the season earnings of another star, Rory McIlroy ($798,205).

The details of the agreement between Scottie Scheffler and Ted Scott are not public. However, the general rule of thumb is that the caddie collects 10% of the player's earnings. If that range holds, Scott has banked $850,000 in the last two weeks alone.

Scottie Scheffler earned $4 million for his victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and $4.5 million for the title at The Players Championship. Ted Scott is due $400,000 and $450,000 from each check.

Rory McIlroy has played five PGA Tour tournaments during 2024, with total earnings less than that of Scottie Scheffler's caddie. McIlroy's earnings are distributed as follows:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (T66): $35,312.50

The Genesis Invitational (T24): $164,857.14

Cognizant Classic (T21): $87,750.00

Arnold Palmer Invitational (T21): $224,750.00

THE PLAYERS Championship (T19): $285,535.71

However, Scottie Scheffler's caddie earnings are much more impressive when you consider that he has earned $1,093,950 in the seven tournaments they have played:

The Sentry (T5): $690,500 (Scheffler's share), $69,050 (Ted Scott's share)

The American Express (T17): $132,300 (Scheffler's share), $13,230 (Ted Scott's share)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (T6): $642,500 (Scheffler's share), $64,250 (Ted Scott's share)

WM Phoenix Open (T3): $519,200 (Scheffler's share), $51,920 (Ted Scott's share)

The Genesis Invitational (T10): $455,000 (Scheffler's share), $45,500 (Ted Scott's share)

Arnold Palmer Invitational (1): $4,000,000 (Scheffler's share), $400,000 (Ted Scott's share)

THE PLAYERS (1): $4,500,000 (Scheffler's share), $450,000 (Ted Scott's share)

Who is Scottie Scheffler's caddie, Ted Scott?

Ted Scott is a very experienced caddie who has worked with Scottie Scheffler since 2021. Prior to that, he worked for 15 years with Bubba Watson. His caddie career exceeds 20 years and in addition to Scheffler and Watson, he has worked with Paul Azinger and Grant Waite.

According to Golf Monthly, the Christian faith that both Scheffler and Scott profess played an essential role in the two beginning to work together. In fact, the two met while attending a Bible study together.

Scheffler has earned all of his PGA Tour victories with Scott holding the bag. This includes The Masters in 2022 (third win at Augusta National for Scott) and also at the Hero World Challenge in 2023.

Ted Scott's work with Bubba Watson was also very successful, assisting him in his 12 PGA Tour victories (including twice at The Masters), as well as other great performances, such as his 2015 Hero World Challenge win.

As is often the case, Scott had a career in professional golf, although it was brief and did not go beyond mini tours. He is currently considered a single-digit handicap amateur.