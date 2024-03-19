Scottie Scheffler's caddie Ted Scott earns more than Rory McIlroy, bags $850,000 in two weeks with back-to-back PGA Tour wins

Scottie Scheffler has been on a roll recently, winning two events back to back. Not only did he take the win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week, but then he also went on to win the 2024 Players Championship, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational boasted a prize purse of $20 million, while the Players Championship, being an elevated event, saw a prize purse of $25 million. Scottie Scheffler took home $4 million from the former $4.5 million from the latter for winning the events.

With a total prize purse of $8.5 million, his caddie took home 10% of the amount- a total of $850,000. Rory McIlroy on the other hand finished T21 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, winning $224,750. He finished T19 at the Players, taking home $285,536. This brings his total earnings for the two week to just over $510,000.

That amount is just about $300,000 lower than what Scottie Scheffler's caddie, Ted Scott, who earned $850,000. McIlroy has not been able to crack into the top 10, or convert his performances into a win. He will hope to change that with the 2024 Masters coming up soon.

2024 Players Championship prize money payouts explored ft. winner Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler, who was the favorite to win the Players Championship, and is now a prime candidate to win the upcoming Masters as well. Following is the prize money payout at the Players Championship, which Scheffler won (via GolfWeek):

1st - Scottie Scheffler: -20 $4,500,000

T2 - Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele: -19 $1,981,667

5th - Matt Fitzpatrick: -16 $1,025,000

T6 - Si Woo Kim, Hideki Matsuyama: -15 $875,000

8th - Ludvig Aberg: -14 $781,250

T9 - Sahith Theegala, Maverick McNealy: -13 $706,250

T11 - Joel Dahmen, Taylor Montgomery: -12 $606,250

T13 - Corey Conners, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nate Lashley: -11 $489,583

T16 - Sam Ryder, Sepp Straka, Doug Ghim: -10 $406,250

T19 - Shane Lowry, Harris English, Dylan Wu, Kurt Kitayama, Alex Noren, Adam Schenk, Rory McIlroy: -9 $285,536

T26 - Mackenzie Hughes, Chris Kirk, Nick Taylor, Matt NeSmith, Matti Schmid: -8, $186,250

T31 - Ben Martin, Mark Hubbard, Sungjae Im, Taylor Moore: -7, $152,812

T35 - Denny McCarthy, Jimmy Stanger, Aaron Rai, Tommy Fleetwood, Lee Hodges, Brice Garnett, Jason Day: -6, $119,286

T42 - Grayson Murray, David Lipsky, C.T. Pan: -5, $93,750

T45 - Adam Scott, Ryan Moore, Jake Knapp, Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa, Sam Burns, Austin Eckroat, J.T. Poston: -4, $70,062 53rd - Andrew Putnam: -3, $60,250

T54 - Min Woo Lee, Francesco Molinari, Zac Blair, Martin Laird, Sami Valimaki, Cameron Young, Tom Hoge, Emiliano Grillo: -2, $57,500

T62 - Thomas Detry, Viktor Hovland: -1, $55,000

T64 - Seamus Power, Max Homa, Tyler Duncan, J.J. Spaun: E, $53,500

T68 - Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay, Chan Kim, Peter Malnati: 2, $51,500

72nd - Gary Woodland: 3, $50,250

73rd - Keith Mitchell: 4, $49,750

The Valspar Championship will be the next event on the PGA Tour, held from March 21 to 24.