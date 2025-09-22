Scottie Scheffler's caddie Ted Scott releases his pre-Ryder Cup Sunday Sermon from Bethpage

Scottie Scheffler's caddie, Ted Scott, shared a video of his pre-Ryder Cup practice session on his social media handle. This week, the U.S. team and the European team are preparing for the biennial tournament, which will take place in New York.Ahead of the event, the World No. 1 golfer's caddie shared a video on Instagram with a glimpse of his Sunday sermon pre-Ryder Cup with a caption:&quot;Criticism is the result of success not failures. It can be avoided by saying, doing, and being nothing “Sanctify them in the truth; your word is truth.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostScottie Scheffler is looking forward to his third appearance in the Ryder Cup. He was part of the winning team in his debut in 2021 and then played in the last edition, which was held in Rome. He secured his spot on the team through automatic qualification in 2025.Scottie Scheffler sets his eyes on Ryder CupScottie Scheffler has been phenomenal with his game this season. Last season, he won seven tournaments on the PGA Tour, and this year, he has already clinched six.Scheffler won a tournament before the Ryder Cup at the Procore Championship. He shared a post on his Instagram account with a caption expressing his excitement for the upcoming team event.&quot;Thankful. Eyes ahead to Bethpage 🇺🇸,&quot; he wrote.In the post-round press conference of the Procore Championship, Scheffler was asked about his preparation for the biennial tournament. He said, via Tee Scripts:&quot;It was definitely nice to see some of my teammates on the leaderboard. Ben and I had a good battle today. As you said, it was a good prep week, the guys definitely stayed sharp this week.&quot;I always focus as much as I can on my preparation going into tournaments, that's what gives me confidence, and I feel like I'm as prepared as possible for the Ryder Cup, and I think we're all excited for the tournament to get started. We've got three days in New York to compete and have fun. We're all looking forward to it,&quot; he added.Scottie Scheffler started this season on the PGA Tour with a T9 finish at the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament, where he carded four rounds of 67, 70, 69, and 67. He then finished in T25 position at the WM Phoenix Open, followed by T3 at the Genesis Invitational.Scheffler had some decent finishes in the initial events of the season and came close to winning the Texas Houston Children's Open, but tied for second place. His first win came at the CJ Bryson Nelson, and then he won the PGA Championship.The other tournaments Scheffler won included the Memorial Tournament, The Open Championship, BMW Championship, and the Procore Championship.