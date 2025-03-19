Scottie Scheffler’s extravagant Champions Dinner revealed ft. Tequila, bourbon & ribeye

Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion of the Masters and is all set to compete in the 89th edition of the event. Before the tournament, the defending champion arranges a Champions Dinner for all the past winners.

Scottie Scheffler has arranged an extravagant menu featuring ravioli bites, ribeye steak, and much more. The Masters shared the menu on their Instagram handle and informed everyone about the dinner that will be served in honor of Scheffler.

Among the appetizers are cheeseburger sliders, which will be served "Scottie-style". In addition, there will be Firecracker shrimp, which will be complemented with a sweet Thai chili sauce, and sriracha mayo. The final item on the appetizer list is Papa Schef's meatball and ravioli bites, which include Pecorino cheese and tomato basil sauce.

Texas-style chili with cheddar cheese, Jalapenos, and corn chips will be the first-course meal.

For the main course, Scottie Scheffler has arranged wood-fired cowboy ribeye or blackened redfish, with family-style macaroni & cheese, jalapeno creamed corn, soy glazed Brussels sprouts, and chipotle-lime roasted sweet potatoes.

Finally, for dessert, there will be a warm chocolate chip skillet cookie with vanilla bean ice cream. Incidentally, as per golf reporter Dan Rapaport, the menu will also have Tequila and bourbon whiskey.

Scottie Scheffler has arranged this dinner for all the former champions, which will take place on April 8th, 2025. Scheffler is arranging the champions dinner for the second time, as he previously did the same in 2023, as he won his first green jacket in 2022.

List of all golfers competing in the 2025 Masters ft. Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler with the Masters Tournament trophy - Source: Getty

Here's the list of all golfers competing in the 2025 Masters so far.

Ludvig Åberg - Sweden

Byeong Hun An - Korea

Jose Luis Ballester (A) - Spain

Evan Beck (A) - United States

Christiaan Bezuidenhout - South Africa

Akshay Bhatia - United States

Keegan Bradley - United States

Sam Burns - United States

Angel Cabrera - Argentina

Brian Campbell - United States

Rafael Campos - Puerto Rico

Patrick Cantlay - United States

Wyndham Clark - United States

Corey Conners - Canada

Fred Couples - United States

Cameron Davis - Australia

Jason Day - Australia

Bryson DeChambeau - United States

Thomas Detry - Belgium

Nick Dunlap - United States

Nicolas Echavarria - Colombia

Austin Eckroat - United States

Harris English - United States

Tony Finau - United States

Matt Fitzpatrick - England

Tommy Fleetwood - England

Sergio Garcia - Spain

Lucas Glover - United States

Max Greyserman - United States

Brian Harman - United States

Justin Hastings (A) - Cayman Islands

Tyrrell Hatton - England

Russell Henley - United States

Joe Highsmith - United States

Tom Hoge - United States

Nicolai Højgaard - Denmark

Rasmus Højgaard - Denmark

Max Homa - United States

Billy Horschel - United States

Viktor Hovland - Norway

Sungjae Im - Korea

Dustin Johnson - United States

Zach Johnson - United States

Noah Kent (A) - United States

Tom Kim - Korea

Chris Kirk - United States

Patton Kizzire - United States

Brooks Koepka - United States

Bernhard Langer - Germany

Thriston Lawrence - South Africa

Min Woo Lee - Australia

Shane Lowry - Ireland

Robert MacIntyre - Scotland

Hideki Matsuyama - Japan

Denny McCarthy - United States

Matt McCarty - United States

Rory McIlroy - Northern Ireland

Maverick McNealy - United States

Phil Mickelson - United States

Collin Morikawa - United States

Joaquin Niemann - Chile

Jose Maria Olazabal - Spain

Matthieu Pavon - France

Taylor Pendrith - Canada

J.T. Poston - United States

Jon Rahm - Spain

Aaron Rai - England

Patrick Reed - United States

Davis Riley - United States

Justin Rose - England

Xander Schauffele - United States

Scottie Scheffler - United States

Adam Schenk - United States

Charl Schwartzel - South Africa

Adam Scott - Australia

Vijay Singh - Fiji

Cameron Smith - Australia

Jordan Spieth - United States

Sepp Straka - Austria

Hiroshi Tai (A) - Singapore

Nick Taylor - Canada

Sahith Theegala - United States

Justin Thomas - United States

Davis Thompson - United States

Jhonattan Vegas - Venezuela

Bubba Watson - United States

Mike Weir - Canada

Danny Willett - England

Cameron Young - United States

Kevin Yu - Chinese Taipei

