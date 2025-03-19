Scottie Scheffler’s extravagant Champions Dinner revealed ft. Tequila, bourbon & ribeye

Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion of the Masters and is all set to compete in the 89th edition of the event. Before the tournament, the defending champion arranges a Champions Dinner for all the past winners.
Scottie Scheffler has arranged an extravagant menu featuring ravioli bites, ribeye steak, and much more. The Masters shared the menu on their Instagram handle and informed everyone about the dinner that will be served in honor of Scheffler.
Among the appetizers are cheeseburger sliders, which will be served "Scottie-style". In addition, there will be Firecracker shrimp, which will be complemented with a sweet Thai chili sauce, and sriracha mayo. The final item on the appetizer list is Papa Schef's meatball and ravioli bites, which include Pecorino cheese and tomato basil sauce.
Texas-style chili with cheddar cheese, Jalapenos, and corn chips will be the first-course meal.
For the main course, Scottie Scheffler has arranged wood-fired cowboy ribeye or blackened redfish, with family-style macaroni & cheese, jalapeno creamed corn, soy glazed Brussels sprouts, and chipotle-lime roasted sweet potatoes.
Finally, for dessert, there will be a warm chocolate chip skillet cookie with vanilla bean ice cream. Incidentally, as per golf reporter Dan Rapaport, the menu will also have Tequila and bourbon whiskey.
Scottie Scheffler has arranged this dinner for all the former champions, which will take place on April 8th, 2025. Scheffler is arranging the champions dinner for the second time, as he previously did the same in 2023, as he won his first green jacket in 2022.
List of all golfers competing in the 2025 Masters ft. Scottie Scheffler
Here's the list of all golfers competing in the 2025 Masters so far.
- Ludvig Åberg - Sweden
- Byeong Hun An - Korea
- Jose Luis Ballester (A) - Spain
- Evan Beck (A) - United States
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout - South Africa
- Akshay Bhatia - United States
- Keegan Bradley - United States
- Sam Burns - United States
- Angel Cabrera - Argentina
- Brian Campbell - United States
- Rafael Campos - Puerto Rico
- Patrick Cantlay - United States
- Wyndham Clark - United States
- Corey Conners - Canada
- Fred Couples - United States
- Cameron Davis - Australia
- Jason Day - Australia
- Bryson DeChambeau - United States
- Thomas Detry - Belgium
- Nick Dunlap - United States
- Nicolas Echavarria - Colombia
- Austin Eckroat - United States
- Harris English - United States
- Tony Finau - United States
- Matt Fitzpatrick - England
- Tommy Fleetwood - England
- Sergio Garcia - Spain
- Lucas Glover - United States
- Max Greyserman - United States
- Brian Harman - United States
- Justin Hastings (A) - Cayman Islands
- Tyrrell Hatton - England
- Russell Henley - United States
- Joe Highsmith - United States
- Tom Hoge - United States
- Nicolai Højgaard - Denmark
- Rasmus Højgaard - Denmark
- Max Homa - United States
- Billy Horschel - United States
- Viktor Hovland - Norway
- Sungjae Im - Korea
- Dustin Johnson - United States
- Zach Johnson - United States
- Noah Kent (A) - United States
- Tom Kim - Korea
- Chris Kirk - United States
- Patton Kizzire - United States
- Brooks Koepka - United States
- Bernhard Langer - Germany
- Thriston Lawrence - South Africa
- Min Woo Lee - Australia
- Shane Lowry - Ireland
- Robert MacIntyre - Scotland
- Hideki Matsuyama - Japan
- Denny McCarthy - United States
- Matt McCarty - United States
- Rory McIlroy - Northern Ireland
- Maverick McNealy - United States
- Phil Mickelson - United States
- Collin Morikawa - United States
- Joaquin Niemann - Chile
- Jose Maria Olazabal - Spain
- Matthieu Pavon - France
- Taylor Pendrith - Canada
- J.T. Poston - United States
- Jon Rahm - Spain
- Aaron Rai - England
- Patrick Reed - United States
- Davis Riley - United States
- Justin Rose - England
- Xander Schauffele - United States
- Scottie Scheffler - United States
- Adam Schenk - United States
- Charl Schwartzel - South Africa
- Adam Scott - Australia
- Vijay Singh - Fiji
- Cameron Smith - Australia
- Jordan Spieth - United States
- Sepp Straka - Austria
- Hiroshi Tai (A) - Singapore
- Nick Taylor - Canada
- Sahith Theegala - United States
- Justin Thomas - United States
- Davis Thompson - United States
- Jhonattan Vegas - Venezuela
- Bubba Watson - United States
- Mike Weir - Canada
- Danny Willett - England
- Cameron Young - United States
- Kevin Yu - Chinese Taipei