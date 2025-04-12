“Scottie Scheffler's great” – President Donald Trump gets candid about ‘friends’ at the Masters after backing Bryson DeChambeau

President Donald Trump has showered praise on Scottie Scheffler for the Masters 2025. His comments came just days after he publicly backed Bryson DeChambeau ahead of Augusta week.
On Friday, April 11, Trump was asked which player he was backing for the Masters 2025.
"Oh, they have so many great guys," he replied. "They're all friends of mine. You have some great ones. Scottie Scheffler's great. Bryson's great. You have a lot of great ones.Yeah, you have some really great ones. Justin Rose is great. They're all friends of mine. "
But it's going to be a good Masters. Looks like it's going to be a very good Masters. Some fantastic golfers at the top. So it should be good. Of course, it looks beautiful," he added.
Earlier on Thursday, Bryson DeChambeau clarified that he didn't receive the call before the Masters but during the LIV Golf Miami last week.
"He did before the final round at Doral last week so that ended up not going so great, but it is what it is. I always appreciate a phone call from the President, any President," he said.
Both Scheffler and DeChambeau are in contention after the first two rounds of the Masters 2025. While the two-time US Open champion is just a stroke behind Rose after firing 68 on Friday, the World No. 1 golfer is three strokes behind the lead.
When will Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler tee off at the Masters 2025, Round 3?
Bryson DeChambeau is paired with Justin Rose for the third round of the Masters 2025. The duo will tee off on Saturday, April 12, at 2:40 p.m. ET. Scottie Scheffler is paired with Tyrrell Hatton and will tee off at 2:10 p.m. ET.
While Rose and DeChambeau headline the day's final pairing, the third round of the Masters 2025 will begin with Tom Kim teeing off solo at 9:50 a.m. ET.
Here's a look at the tee time details for the Masters 2025, Round 3 (all times ET):
- 9:50 am: Tom Kim
- 10:00 am: Joaquín Niemann, Jordan Spieth
- 10:10 am: Stephan Jaeger, Max Greyserman
- 10:20 am: Danny Willett, J. T. Poston
- 10:30 am: Jon Rahm, Zach Johnson
- 10:40 am: Patrick Cantlay, Akshay Bhatia
- 10:50 am: Denny McCarthy, J.J. Spaun
- 11:10 am: Maverick McNealy, Charl Schwartzel
- 11:20 am: Brian Campbell, Byeong Hun An
- 11:30 am: Aaron Rai, Justin Thomas
- 11:40 am: Sahith Theegala, Davis Thompson
- 11:50 am: Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark
- 12:00 pm: Nick Taylor, Daniel Berger
- 12:10 pm: Tom Hoge, Max Homa
- 12:30 pm: Harris English, Min Woo Lee
- 12:40 pm: Sam Burns, Nicolas Echavarria
- 12:50 pm: Brian Harman, Bubba Watson
- 1:00 pm: Davis Riley, Michael Kim
- 1:10 pm: Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1:20 pm: Patrick Reed, Collin Morikawa
- 1:30 pm: Ludvig Åberg, Hideki Matsuyama
- 1:50 pm: Jason Day, Sungjae Im
- 2:00 pm: Rasmus Højgaard, Viktor Hovland
- 2:10 pm: Scottie Scheffler, Tyrrell Hatton
- 2:20 pm: Matt McCarty, Shane Lowry
- 2:30 pm: Rory McIlroy, Corey Conners
- 2:40 pm: Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau