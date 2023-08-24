Scottie Scheffler’s historic $21,389,342 triumph not enough as Jon Rahm picked for Player of the year title by 6x PGA tour winner 

The race for the 2023 PGA Tour Player of the Year has been an intense one, going back and forth between Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm. Scheffler is currently ranked World No. 1 and has had a consistent streak going throughout the year. Rahm on the other hand, picked up a major win, and spent most of the year ranked World No.2.

Currently ranked World No. 3, Jon Rahm seems to be 6 times PGA Tour winner Tony Finau's pick for Player of the year. The decision is a hard one, and with the Tour Championshp yet to go the battle is not over yet. Finau had a hard time comparing the two players and their achievements throughout the year.

Speaking via Golf Week, Finau said:

“Man, I think that’s really hard. This year, is it Jon Rahm or is it Scottie Scheffler? “Scottie’s been unbelievable. He hasn’t finished outside the top 12 ever, right, and that’s an amazing accomplishment."

However, for Finau, the 2023 season ultimately tipped in favor of Jon Rahm.

“But because Rahm won a major and how hot Rahm’s year was, winning four alone in the calendar year and in the first four months, this year it’s got to be Rahmbo.”

Other PGA Tour pros give their opinion on Jon Rahm vs. Scottie Scheffler's Player of the Year battle

Scottie Scheffler has taken two individual wins this year, including a win at the Players Championship. On the other hand, Jon Rahm has won four tournaments this year, including a win at the 2023 Masters. Rory McIlroy said that the Tour Championship could be a decider in the Player of the Year battle.

"If you go on total wins — it’s hard because how can you not — it’s going to be really difficult because Scottie’s had — he could end up with the best ball-striking season of all time. But I think it could come down to this week and who performs. But it’s a two-horse race between Jon and Scottie.”

Brian Harman and Xander Schauffele both agreed with the general sentiment and said that the Tour Championship would be integral in deciding the winner.

"They’re two incredible players and I don’t think there’s a bad choice for Player of the Year. I don’t have a specific opinion, no. They’re both really, really good. I certainly wouldn’t want to make one of ’em mad before I have to play against them week, so I’ll refrain.”

The Tour Championship will be the deciding factor in the battle between Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler for the Player of the Year award. The last leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs is scheduled to be held between August 24 and 27 at the East Lake Golf Course in Atlanta