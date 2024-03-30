Scottie Scheffler's impressive streak ends due to 3-putting mishap at the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open - “No, I do that all the time”

Scottie Scheffler had 28 straight rounds under par until the second round of the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open. His streak broke when he made a careless three-putt double bogey on the par-4, 18th, the final hole on Friday, March 29.

After shooting 64 in the opening round, Scheffler started the second day with a bogey, but three birdies helped him finish 2-under in the front nine. He remained 2-under after 17 holes, courtesy of two bogeys and birdies.

On the par-4, 18th, he reached just five feet away from the hole in three shots, but he missed the putt after hitting the ball a little faster. He repeated the mistake before finally doing it right on the third attempt.

During the post-round interview, Scheffler was asked if there was a bit of an error on the final hole.

"No, I do that all the time," he said sarcastically. "You watch me a lot, so that happens a lot to me."

However, he added that it was a frustrating error in judgment. He felt he hit a good putt on the first attempt and it was frustrating to not see going it in. He agreed that the second attempt was a hurried one. He hadn't made a double bogey in the past 218 holes.

When will Scottie Scheffler tee off at the Texas Children's Houston Open on Saturday?

Scottie Scheffler is paired with Chad Ramey, and Stephan Jaegar for the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open. The trio will tee off from the first hole on Saturday, March 30 at 2:30 pm ET.

Here are the complete tee time details for the Texas Children's Houston Open, Round 3:

Tee 1

10:30 am - Adam Svensson, Nick Dunlap, Gary Woodland

10:40 am - Cam Davis, James Hahn, Justin Lower

10:50 am - Wilson Furr, Raul Pereda, Beau Hossler

11:00 am - Vincent Norrman, Billy Horschel, Sam Ryder

11:10 am - Ryan Palmer, Roger Sloan, Si Woo Kim

11:20 am - Victor Perez, Chan Kim, Harrick Higgo

11:30 am - Cameron Champ, Mackenzie Hughes, Ben Silverman

11:40 am - Mark Hubbard, Callum Tarren, Wyndham Clark

11:50 am - Tom Hoge, Tyson Alexander, Kevin Dougherty

12:00 pm - Max Greyserman, Matti Schmid, J.J. Spaun

12:10 pm - Davis Riley, Aaron Rai, David Skinns

12:20 pm - Taylor Moore, Akshay Bhatia, Joe Highsmith

12:30 pm - Chad Ramey, Stephan Jaegar, Scottie Scheffler

12:40 pm - Tony Finau, Alejandro Tosti, Thomas Detry

Tee 10

10:30 am - Lanto Griffin, Andrew Novak, Davis Thompson

10:40 am - Scott Gutschewski, Daniel Berger, Sahith Theegala

10:50 am - Adam Long, Alex Noren, Nate Lashley

11:00 am - Erik Barnes, Harry Hall, Dylan Wu

11:10 am - K.H. Lee, Ben Griffin, Martin Laird

11:20 am - S.H. Kim, Pierceson Coody, Jacob Bridgeman

11:30 am - Michael Kim, Bud Cauley, Joseph Bramlett

11:40 am - Ryan Moore, Kurt Kitayama, Patrick Rodgers

11:50 am - Jhonattan Vegas, Chandler Phillips, Chris Gotterup

12:00 pm - Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Harrison Endycott, Emilio Gonzalez

12:10 pm - Ryan Fox, Aaron Baddeley, Sam Stevens

12:20 pm - Peter Malnati, Will Zalatoris, Nick Hardy

12:30 pm - Ryan Brehm, Austin Cook, Taylor Pendrith

12:40 pm - Greyson Sigg, Sam Bennett