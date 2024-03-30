Scottie Scheffler's impressive streak ends due to 3-putting mishap at the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open - “No, I do that all the time”

Scottie Scheffler had 28 straight rounds under par until the second round of the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open. His streak broke when he made a careless three-putt double bogey on the par-4, 18th, the final hole on Friday, March 29.
After shooting 64 in the opening round, Scheffler started the second day with a bogey, but three birdies helped him finish 2-under in the front nine. He remained 2-under after 17 holes, courtesy of two bogeys and birdies.
On the par-4, 18th, he reached just five feet away from the hole in three shots, but he missed the putt after hitting the ball a little faster. He repeated the mistake before finally doing it right on the third attempt.
During the post-round interview, Scheffler was asked if there was a bit of an error on the final hole.
"No, I do that all the time," he said sarcastically. "You watch me a lot, so that happens a lot to me."
However, he added that it was a frustrating error in judgment. He felt he hit a good putt on the first attempt and it was frustrating to not see going it in. He agreed that the second attempt was a hurried one. He hadn't made a double bogey in the past 218 holes.
When will Scottie Scheffler tee off at the Texas Children's Houston Open on Saturday?
Scottie Scheffler is paired with Chad Ramey, and Stephan Jaegar for the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open. The trio will tee off from the first hole on Saturday, March 30 at 2:30 pm ET.
Here are the complete tee time details for the Texas Children's Houston Open, Round 3:
Tee 1
- 10:30 am - Adam Svensson, Nick Dunlap, Gary Woodland
- 10:40 am - Cam Davis, James Hahn, Justin Lower
- 10:50 am - Wilson Furr, Raul Pereda, Beau Hossler
- 11:00 am - Vincent Norrman, Billy Horschel, Sam Ryder
- 11:10 am - Ryan Palmer, Roger Sloan, Si Woo Kim
- 11:20 am - Victor Perez, Chan Kim, Harrick Higgo
- 11:30 am - Cameron Champ, Mackenzie Hughes, Ben Silverman
- 11:40 am - Mark Hubbard, Callum Tarren, Wyndham Clark
- 11:50 am - Tom Hoge, Tyson Alexander, Kevin Dougherty
- 12:00 pm - Max Greyserman, Matti Schmid, J.J. Spaun
- 12:10 pm - Davis Riley, Aaron Rai, David Skinns
- 12:20 pm - Taylor Moore, Akshay Bhatia, Joe Highsmith
- 12:30 pm - Chad Ramey, Stephan Jaegar, Scottie Scheffler
- 12:40 pm - Tony Finau, Alejandro Tosti, Thomas Detry
Tee 10
- 10:30 am - Lanto Griffin, Andrew Novak, Davis Thompson
- 10:40 am - Scott Gutschewski, Daniel Berger, Sahith Theegala
- 10:50 am - Adam Long, Alex Noren, Nate Lashley
- 11:00 am - Erik Barnes, Harry Hall, Dylan Wu
- 11:10 am - K.H. Lee, Ben Griffin, Martin Laird
- 11:20 am - S.H. Kim, Pierceson Coody, Jacob Bridgeman
- 11:30 am - Michael Kim, Bud Cauley, Joseph Bramlett
- 11:40 am - Ryan Moore, Kurt Kitayama, Patrick Rodgers
- 11:50 am - Jhonattan Vegas, Chandler Phillips, Chris Gotterup
- 12:00 pm - Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Harrison Endycott, Emilio Gonzalez
- 12:10 pm - Ryan Fox, Aaron Baddeley, Sam Stevens
- 12:20 pm - Peter Malnati, Will Zalatoris, Nick Hardy
- 12:30 pm - Ryan Brehm, Austin Cook, Taylor Pendrith
- 12:40 pm - Greyson Sigg, Sam Bennett